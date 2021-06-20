Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

No Boro approach for City recruitment chief Scott

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 5:52 PM June 20, 2021   
Norwich City head of recruitment Kieran Scott has been tipped for a Carrow Road exit

Norwich City head of recruitment Kieran Scott has been tipped for a Carrow Road exit - Credit: Tony Thrussell/Archant

Norwich City have had no contact from Middlesbrough regarding a potential sporting director role for head of recruitment Kieran Scott.

Sun Sport claimed over the weekend Scott’s ‘talent-spotting’ reputation has alerted Championship Boro, who are now ‘mulling over’ offering him a sporting director role.

That is news to City, who have yet to receive any contact from the Teessiders, who finished in mid-table under Neil Warnock last season 13 points out of the top six.

Scott has made no secret of his desire to move into that type of role, crediting City's sporting director Stuart Webber as a mentor for the next stage of his career, since following him to Norfolk in 2017.

The duo have transformed the Canaries' recruitment strategy with the likes of Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia proving notable successes in the transfer market. 

Webber himself is under contract at Norwich until 2022, but has previously made it clear he is prepared to help find his successor. The club chief indicated at the start of this summer he would consider staying beyond the end of his current deal.

“I’ve always been crystal clear with Delia and Michael I’ll never leave them in the lurch,” he said. “And I wouldn’t. I wouldn’t put the club at any risk,” he said. “If we get to 12 months time and my contract is up and I need to stay a bit longer then I’m open to doing that.

“At the same time, in 12 months, if the club want me to disappear, I’ll disappear as well. I fully respect that.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Farke on his contract situation at City
  2. 2 Mourinho praise for City defender after Euro2020 accolade
  3. 3 WINDOW WATCH: The latest Canaries transfer news and views
  1. 4 Pukki allays ankle injury fears
  2. 5 Former Norwich City coach moves on again - after just three months
  3. 6 Hot property Maddison adds up for City
  4. 7 Modest City ace Hanley loved Harry Kane tussle
  5. 8 City recruitment chief linked with Boro exit
  6. 9 Ex-Canaries striker seals Championship move
  7. 10 Former Canaries defender in play-off success

“The most important thing is that we get Daniel (Farke) settled and we sort out the transfer window. Mine is relatively irrelevant. My future is probably more of an issue for people outside the club than internally. If I felt it was damaging from an internal point of view it it’d be different. 

“But I know it isn’t. It’s not a topic here. And that’s the only bit I really care about.” 

City have already seen one departure from their recruitment department in recent days. Chris Jones, the club's former lead domestic and European scout, has joined Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

England's Harry Kane (left) and Scotland's Grant Hanley battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 202

Video

Hail Hanley: Superb shift from City's Scottish international at Wembley

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Sadio Mane struck a winner on Liverpool's last Premier League visit to Norwich City

Updated

City confirm date for Liverpool Premier League opener

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City and Scotland's Grant Hanley is in line for one of the biggest games of his career against England

Video

'I know he gets a little bit of stick' - Scots' chief defends Hanley

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City right back Max Aarons in action against King's Lynn at The Walks back in 2018

Updated

City to kick off pre-season at King's Lynn; Lincoln and Huddersfield tests

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus