No Boro approach for City recruitment chief Scott

Video

Published: 5:52 PM June 20, 2021

Norwich City have had no contact from Middlesbrough regarding a potential sporting director role for head of recruitment Kieran Scott.

Sun Sport claimed over the weekend Scott’s ‘talent-spotting’ reputation has alerted Championship Boro, who are now ‘mulling over’ offering him a sporting director role.

That is news to City, who have yet to receive any contact from the Teessiders, who finished in mid-table under Neil Warnock last season 13 points out of the top six.

Scott has made no secret of his desire to move into that type of role, crediting City's sporting director Stuart Webber as a mentor for the next stage of his career, since following him to Norfolk in 2017.

The duo have transformed the Canaries' recruitment strategy with the likes of Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia proving notable successes in the transfer market.

Webber himself is under contract at Norwich until 2022, but has previously made it clear he is prepared to help find his successor. The club chief indicated at the start of this summer he would consider staying beyond the end of his current deal.

“I’ve always been crystal clear with Delia and Michael I’ll never leave them in the lurch,” he said. “And I wouldn’t. I wouldn’t put the club at any risk,” he said. “If we get to 12 months time and my contract is up and I need to stay a bit longer then I’m open to doing that.

“At the same time, in 12 months, if the club want me to disappear, I’ll disappear as well. I fully respect that.

“The most important thing is that we get Daniel (Farke) settled and we sort out the transfer window. Mine is relatively irrelevant. My future is probably more of an issue for people outside the club than internally. If I felt it was damaging from an internal point of view it it’d be different.

“But I know it isn’t. It’s not a topic here. And that’s the only bit I really care about.”

City have already seen one departure from their recruitment department in recent days. Chris Jones, the club's former lead domestic and European scout, has joined Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.