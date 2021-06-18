Video
City recruitment chief linked with Boro exit
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Kieran Scott, Norwich City's head of recruitment, is reportedly a Middlesbrough target to take on a sporting director role.
Scott has worked closely with City's own sporting director, Stuart Webber, since the duo moved to Norfolk in 2017, with the likes of Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia proving major successes in the transfer market.
Sun Sport claimed on Friday evening Scott's 'talent-spotting' reputation has alerted Championship Boro, who are now 'mulling over' offering him a sporting director role.
Scott has made no secret of his desire to move into that type of role. He told the Canaries' official podcast back in February it was a career goal.
"In the short term, I definitely want to get back to the Premier League and have another go at doing the recruitment for the Premier League, hopefully with a bit more of a budget and say in what we do," he said.
"Mid to long term, I want to progress into the sporting director role and that's something I've spoken to Stuart (Webber) about at length. Stuart has been excellent and really supportive. He's always on the phone and talking to me about things and trying to educate me as we go on the job.
"It's definitely an area that I want to progress into. In football you never know, it could be next week or another five years. It's forever changing. It's something I want to do and an ambition I want to push towards."
Scott is the second member of City's recruitment set up to be linked with a move away from the Canaries in recent days. Chris Jones has now left his post as City's lead domestic and European scout to join Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.
