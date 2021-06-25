City cool interest in Ajer

Video

Published: 6:57 AM June 25, 2021

Norwich City are weighing up other central defensive targets after cooling their interest in Kristoffer Ajer.

The Celtic defender had been identified as a serious summer transfer option, with the Canaries in discussions with his representatives.

But the £10m rated Ajer is believed to be attracting growing attention from a number of clubs at home and abroad as he enters the final year of his Parkhead deal.

German duo Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig can both offer the Norwegian international European football next season. The 23-year-old has also previously been linked with AC Milan and City’s Premier League rivals, Newcastle United, after admitting he expects to leave Glasgow this window.

Ajer, along with Cologne’s Sebastiaan Bornauw and Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo emerged high on the Canaries’ summer watch list after the club mapped out their strategy to bolster Daniel Farke’s squad for the Premier League return.

City remain in the market for a new centre back, however, ahead of the big kick off.

Ben Gibson will officially complete his permanent move from Burnley next week to join Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann as senior options.

Hanley is due for a scan in the next 24 hours on the hamstring issue that forced him out of Scotland’s final Euro2020 group game against Croatia in midweek.

Teenager Andrew Omobamidele is also in Farke’s Premier League plans at this stage, after his breakthrough spell towards the end of the Championship title-winning campaign.