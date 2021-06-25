Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

City cool interest in Ajer

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:57 AM June 25, 2021   
File photo dated 29-11-2020 of Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer. Issue date: Friday June 4, 2021.

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer - Credit: PA

Norwich City are weighing up other central defensive targets after cooling their interest in Kristoffer Ajer. 

The Celtic defender had been identified as a serious summer transfer option, with the Canaries in discussions with his representatives.  

But the £10m rated Ajer is believed to be attracting growing attention from a number of clubs at home and abroad as he enters the final year of his Parkhead deal. 

German duo Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig can both offer the Norwegian international European football next season. The 23-year-old has also previously been linked with AC Milan and City’s Premier League rivals, Newcastle United, after admitting he expects to leave Glasgow this window.  

Ajer, along with Cologne’s Sebastiaan Bornauw and Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo emerged high on the Canaries’ summer watch list after the club mapped out their strategy to bolster Daniel Farke’s squad for the Premier League return. 

City remain in the market for a new centre back, however, ahead of the big kick off.  

Ben Gibson will officially complete his permanent move from Burnley next week to join Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann as senior options. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Stay at Chelsea instead of joining a ‘lesser team’ - Souness advice to Gilmour
  2. 2 Posh talent 'over the moon' to seal Canaries switch
  3. 3 Canaries linked with Newcastle youngster
  1. 4 'Champions League' quality Rashica is a coup for City
  2. 5 Andy Hughes to link up with City coaching team for pre-season
  3. 6 Jayden Bogle not in City's sights
  4. 7 City cool interest in Ajer
  5. 8 Ex-City keeper signs new Wolves deal
  6. 9 Placheta becomes seventh player to represent City at the Euros
  7. 10 'Two cracking signings' - Surge in positivity among Canaries fans

Hanley is due for a scan in the next 24 hours on the hamstring issue that forced him out of Scotland’s final Euro2020 group game against Croatia in midweek. 

Teenager Andrew Omobamidele is also in Farke’s Premier League plans at this stage, after his breakthrough spell towards the end of the Championship title-winning campaign. 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Goalkeeper Angus Gunn signs for Norwich City.

Video

Canaries confirm return of Angus Gunn

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Scotland's Grant Hanley looks dejected during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Hampden Park, Glas

Injury scare for City skipper as Scotland exit Euro 2020

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 18-06-2021 of Scotland's Billy Gilmour (left) and England's Raheem Sterling during

Video

City target Chelsea’s Scotland star Billy Gilmour

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Football - Norwich City Feature - Norwich City Training Ground - 13/14 - 29/7/13 Norwich City's Car

The shadow men: Norwich City's forgotten goalkeepers

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus