Reports suggest Ajer close to Brentford move

Connor Southwell

Published: 2:41 PM July 15, 2021   
Celtic’s Kristoffer Ajer, a target for Norwich City this summer, is set to sign for Brentford. - Credit: PA

Norwich City target Kristoffer Ajer is closing in on a move to Premier League rivals Brentford. 

The Canaries did launch a bid worth £10m to sign the Celtic defender in May but saw that rejected and weren't prepared to up the ante on any move. 

From there, they cooled their interest whilst Brentford have made a sufficient offer for the Norwegian and the Telegraph's John Percy is reporting that the Bees are close to securing his signature after agreeing terms with Celtic. 

The move will be worth £13.5m, a new club record from Thomas Frank's men with the two clubs agreeing on both the fee and structure of payments. 

City have turned their attentions to other targets following their rejected bid and haven't returned with an improved offer for the 23-year-old.

Ajer had also been linked with a move to Germany, with Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig both linked with moves. The player's preference was always thought to be a Premier League move and he seems to have got his wish. 

City have already made four senior additions this summer and are still very active in the market as they look to shape their squad for the upcoming campaign.  

