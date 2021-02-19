Live
REPLAY: Watch Stiepermann's return for City's Under-23s
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited
Marco Stiepermann featured in Norwich City Under-23s' feisty 2-0 Premier League Two defeat against Leeds United's Under-23s at Colney on Friday afternoon as he stepped up his return from a virus.
The attacking midfielder has not been part of the first team set up for the Canaries since December 19 in a 2-0 Championship win against Cardiff after he was eventually diagnosed with Epstein-Barr virus.
Stiepermann has now recovered from the immune system virus and started against Leeds in a home side that also featured Bali Mumba, Josh Martin and Melvin Sitti.
French midfielder Sitti was dismissed along with Reece McAlear for the hosts. Leeds maintained their 10-point lead at the top of the table with Max Dean and Crysencio Summerville on target in the second half.