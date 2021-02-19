REPLAY: Watch Stiepermann's return for City's Under-23s

Live

Marco Stiepermann features for Norwich City's Under-23s against Leeds United's Under-23s after his lay off due to a virus - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Marco Stiepermann featured in Norwich City Under-23s' feisty 2-0 Premier League Two defeat against Leeds United's Under-23s at Colney on Friday afternoon as he stepped up his return from a virus.

The attacking midfielder has not been part of the first team set up for the Canaries since December 19 in a 2-0 Championship win against Cardiff after he was eventually diagnosed with Epstein-Barr virus.

Stiepermann has now recovered from the immune system virus and started against Leeds in a home side that also featured Bali Mumba, Josh Martin and Melvin Sitti.

French midfielder Sitti was dismissed along with Reece McAlear for the hosts. Leeds maintained their 10-point lead at the top of the table with Max Dean and Crysencio Summerville on target in the second half.