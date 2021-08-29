Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 2-1 Leicester City loss

Opinion

Published: 6:15 AM August 29, 2021

Norwich City's Max Aarons goes on the attack against Leicester City - Credit: PA

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s Norwich City side, who endured more VAR top flight frustration and self-inflicted errors in a third straight Premier League defeat this season.

• Tim Krul 6

Left exposed by his defenders when the unmarked Jamie Vardy swept home an early opener. Made himself big to foil the experienced striker on the half-hour mark. Swept well behind his full backs.

Tried for the fairytale ending when he appeared in the Leicester box for two corners deep in stoppage time.

• Max Aarons 8

Did a sound defensive job on the dangerous Harvey Barnes. But added plenty of attacking punch. Drove at his man before picking out Kenny McLean to test Kasper Schmeichel as early as the 16th minute.

Tried a couple of chips in behind for Teemu Pukki and Milot Rashica before the interval. Broke up play superbly in the 56th minute and then delivered a perfect cross for Pukki to tamely head at Schmeichel.

Brilliant back-tracking and tackle to halt Luke Thomas.

• Grant Hanley (C) 6

Has looked more assured in green and yellow. Harassed by James Maddison in the fourth minute to concede a cheap corner. Important clearing header from a Thomas free kick dropped on the penalty spot. The movement of Vardy for the first goal was too good.

Needed to get his last ditch challenge right to later hold up the frontman, before Krul completed the job.

• Ben Gibson 6

Too slow to sense the danger from Ricardo Pereira after he pounced on Brandon Williams’ error. But improved thereafter. A number of priceless defensive headed clearances. Top tackle to halt a Vardy counter in the 21st minute. Blocked a Barnes’ piledriver on the hour.

Excellent positioning to cut out Kelechi Iheanacho’s low cross, with Leicester threatening another slick counter.

• Brandon Williams 6

Will hardly need telling a heavy first touch let in Pereira who punished the Manchester United loanee. But showed his character to respond well. Wiped out by Timothy Castagne in a fully committed challenge. Clever flick tight to the byline won a home corner.

Cut out a Maddison throughball to trigger a counter that ended with Todd Cantwell rifling over. Spirit of adventure brought Rashica a chance from a free kick. Deserved better fortune when Marc Albrighton’s match winner flew through his legs to deceive Krul.

• Billy Gilmour 6

Daniel Farke bemoaned the youngster’s failure to attempt a tactical foul to halt Iheanacho in the counter that led to Albrighton’s winner. Graphically underlining his defensive limitations and inexperience. Further glimpses of his passing range to bring the full backs into play.

Perhaps will benefit most from the pending arrival of a defensive midfielder.

• Pierre Lees-Melou 6

Used all his experience to wait for Caglar Soyuncu’s rash challenge in the incident that eventually led to Teemu Pukki’s penalty. Before that, a top drawer pass with the outside of his right foot freed Aarons to tee up McLean.

Drilled a low, left footer Schmeichel parried at full stretch. Tried on his right in the 50th minute from Pukki’s initial flick but flew over.

• Kenny McLean 7

So unfortunate his unstoppable header past Schmeichel was chalked off for an offside against Cantwell.

Tested the Dane from range in the 16th minute.

Couple of important near post clearing headers. Nerveless chip across his own box under mounting Leicester pressure set Max Aarons’ away.

• Todd Cantwell 7

Eventful. The pick of the home players prior to the interval with his close control and technical proficiency. One outrageous back heel took two Leicester players out of the game. Not to mention the cheeky flick over Youri Tielemans in central midfield.

Slapped a 25-yard strike over early in the second half. Inadvertently involved in a major talking point, when VAR officials decided he was a factor in McLean’s disallowed header.

• Teemu Pukki 6

Confidence boost after opening his Premier League account for the season with a wrong-footing penalty. Especially given the lengthy delay before the referee over-turned his original decision to award a corner with the aid of a pitchside monitor.

Quality flick into the path of Pierre Lees-Melou, who drilled over. Pulled into space but planted Aarons’ cross straight at Schmeichel.

• Milot Rashica 7

Prominent throughout with his pace and directness unsettling Leicester. Quality corner delivery – notably for McLean’s disallowed header. A touch fortunate to escape a second minute booking for chopping through Vardy.

Teed up Cantwell immediately after the interval. Slammed a free kick tamely against the Foxes’ wall.

City substitutes

• Josh Sargent (for Pukki, 73) n/a

Could have drawn Norwich level within minutes of his entrance when he got the space he needed with a near post run but guided Lukas Rupp’s low cross wide.

• Lukas Rupp (for Lees-Melou, 73) n/a

May have been booked seconds after his introduction for a mistimed lunge on Daniel Amartey. Best moment was the run and cross for Josh Sargent.

• Adam Idah (for Gilmour, 79) n/a

Just unable to wrap his right foot around Max Aarons’ cross six yards out in one of the final acts of the contest.



