Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

‘It was a VAR mistake’ - Farke unhappy at crucial Cantwell ‘offside’ call in Foxes’ defeat

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:33 PM August 28, 2021    Updated: 6:48 PM August 28, 2021
Kenny McLean 's header was chalked off for an offside VAR call on Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell

Kenny McLean 's header was chalked off for an offside VAR call on Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Daniel Farke felt the video assistants made the wrong call in disallowing Kenny McLean’s late header, after Todd Cantwell was deemed to be offside, in Norwich City’s 2-1 Premier League defeat to Leicester City. 

McLean’s towering header would have drawn the Canaries level again, but Cantwell was stood in front of Foxes’ keeper Kasper Schmeichel. 

The assistant’s flag went up immediately before referee Jones signalled no goal, after communication with his VAR officials.  

Norwich got the benefit of a VAR call in the first half, when the referee consulted a pitchside monitor to adjudge Caglar Soyuncu fouled Pierre Lees-Melou. 

“It was a VAR mistake. We have to accept it,” he said, “My player, Todd Cantwell, cannot be in an offside position unless or until he takes part in the game in that phase of play. He doesn’t take part.

"(Kasper) Schmeichel is maybe 10 inches taller than him so I don’t think he blocks his view. He was standing in front of him, so he can still jump to the left.  

“Even if the cross comes in, and it is Schmeichel versus (Kenny) McLean he has no chance to save the header. For me, a VAR mistake. It affects the game but what can we do? We all do mistakes.

Most Read

  1. 1 Farke provides latest on City's transfer chase and Hernandez’s situation 
  2. 2 NCFC LIVE: City denied leveller by VAR in loss to Leicester
  3. 3 City winger Hernandez set for Championship loan
  1. 4 'Credit to them' - TalkSport reporter backtracks on City comments
  2. 5 Fond farewells to Trybull and Hugill but Farke says City cannot be 'too romantic'
  3. 6 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 2-1 defeat against Leicester City
  4. 7 TEAM NEWS: Tzolis and Sargent minor doubts for City against Foxes
  5. 8 STARTING XIs: Williams and McLean for City against Leicester
  6. 9 'He looked quite sharp' - City striker fired up to face Foxes
  7. 10 ‘It was a VAR mistake’ - Farke unhappy at crucial Cantwell ‘offside’ call in Foxes’ defeat

"My players do mistakes, me, my coaching staff. Even the referee and the VAR referee, and this was definitely a mistake. 

“I was also disappointed the referee did not see the tackle from Soyuncu in real time. I could see it was a tackle from behind. He never touches the ball and so it is a clear penalty.

"I was disappointed it was not given in real time. It takes a lot to over-turn with VAR. You never know if it is going to be a clear and obvious mistake, but of course it was in this instance.  

“After the referee watched it back it was clear. It was not easy for Teemu (Pukki), because he has to wait five minutes but it was an ice cold finish.” 

Norwich City vs Leicester City
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Portugal's William Carvalho during the Nations League Final at Estadio do Dragao, Porto.

Norwich City Transfer News | Video

Norwich City transfer rumours: Betis midfielder linked

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Milot Rashica of Norwich applauds the traveling support at the end of the Premier League match at th

Opinion

Iwan Roberts: My message to pundits talking about Norwich City

Iwan Roberts

person
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal and Tom Trybull of Norwich in action during the Premier League

Norwich City Transfer News

Trybull reaches agreement with City to end contract

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke gives the thumbs up to the traveling support at the end of the Premi

Opinion

Connor Southwell: Why it could be stick over twist for Daniel Farke this...

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon