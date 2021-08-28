‘It was a VAR mistake’ - Farke unhappy at crucial Cantwell ‘offside’ call in Foxes’ defeat
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited
Daniel Farke felt the video assistants made the wrong call in disallowing Kenny McLean’s late header, after Todd Cantwell was deemed to be offside, in Norwich City’s 2-1 Premier League defeat to Leicester City.
McLean’s towering header would have drawn the Canaries level again, but Cantwell was stood in front of Foxes’ keeper Kasper Schmeichel.
The assistant’s flag went up immediately before referee Jones signalled no goal, after communication with his VAR officials.
Norwich got the benefit of a VAR call in the first half, when the referee consulted a pitchside monitor to adjudge Caglar Soyuncu fouled Pierre Lees-Melou.
“It was a VAR mistake. We have to accept it,” he said, “My player, Todd Cantwell, cannot be in an offside position unless or until he takes part in the game in that phase of play. He doesn’t take part.
"(Kasper) Schmeichel is maybe 10 inches taller than him so I don’t think he blocks his view. He was standing in front of him, so he can still jump to the left.
“Even if the cross comes in, and it is Schmeichel versus (Kenny) McLean he has no chance to save the header. For me, a VAR mistake. It affects the game but what can we do? We all do mistakes.
"My players do mistakes, me, my coaching staff. Even the referee and the VAR referee, and this was definitely a mistake.
“I was also disappointed the referee did not see the tackle from Soyuncu in real time. I could see it was a tackle from behind. He never touches the ball and so it is a clear penalty.
"I was disappointed it was not given in real time. It takes a lot to over-turn with VAR. You never know if it is going to be a clear and obvious mistake, but of course it was in this instance.
“After the referee watched it back it was clear. It was not easy for Teemu (Pukki), because he has to wait five minutes but it was an ice cold finish.”