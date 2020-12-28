City youngster on a mission after penning Canaries' deal

Published: 10:39 AM December 28, 2020 Updated: 10:48 AM December 28, 2020

Boyhood Norwich City fan Lewis Shipley is in a rush to fulfil the dream of pulling on the yellow shirt at Carrow Road after signing his first professional deal.

The highly-rated left back, who has been part of the club’s academy since the age seven and hails from the Wisbech area, has pledged his future to the club until 2023.

Hear from Under-18s defender Lewis Shipley after he signed a professional contract with the club ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5CNkjDQDF9 — Norwich City Academy (@NorwichCityAcad) December 27, 2020

Shipley has been part of the England youth set up in previous seasons and played the full 90 minutes in the Canaries’ recent impressive 4-2 FA Youth Cup win at Wolves.

"It feels incredible, I've been at the club since I was seven and it's just a dream come true for any Norwich fan. To be in this situation, it's a true honour,” the 17-year-old told the club’s official site.

“Greg Crane (Under-18s coach) has been with me since I was eight, to help me through this, he deserves as much credit as anyone. He helped me get to where I am today.

You may also want to watch:

It's been a good learning curve for me to play up the age groups, so I think I just need to keep striving on and hopefully I'll play on the Carrow Road pitch one day."