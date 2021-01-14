Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries linked with Greek international left-back

Published: 1:49 PM January 14, 2021

Norwich City have been linked with Greek left-back Dimitris Giannoulis.

The 25-year-old defender currently plays for PAOK Thessaloniki in the Greek Super League, and the Canaries have reportedly submitted an offer to sign the defender on an initial six-month loan with an obligation to buy for €7.5million upon promotion.

Reports in Greece are linking Giannoulis with a move to Carrow Road for the remainder of the Championship season, with the Canaries looking to add in that area of the pitch.

Giannoulis has featured 12 times for PAOK this season, including in their 1-1 draw against Olympiacos on Wednesday evening.

City have been deploying midfielder Jacob Sorensen at left-back after Xavi Quintilla suffered a hip injury in the warm-up of City's Championship clash against Brentford. The Spaniard returned to action in their FA Cup third-round clash against Coventry on Saturday.

