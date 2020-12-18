Norwich City transfer rumour: Norwegian U21 left-back linked with Canaries January move

Video

Published: 9:30 AM December 18, 2020 Updated: 9:42 AM December 18, 2020

Norwegian left-back Fredrik Andre Bjorkan has been linked with a number of clubs in England, with Norwich City reportedly keen on the defender ahead of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old is currently playing for Bodo Glimt in the top-flight of his native country and was the subject of interest from Scottish giants Celtic in the summer. Now, Daniel Farke's side have been credited with an interest in the Norwegian U21 left-back as they look to add more depth to that position.

According to TeamTalk, a number of Premier League clubs are in discussions with his parents as his father Aasmund is sporting director of the club.

Brighton and Hove Albion, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Bournemouth and the Canaries are all mentioned as sides who have an interest in the left-back. Bjorkan has been tipped to leave his home country after helping Bodo secure the title this season.

Bjorkan is contracted to Bodo until December 2021, meaning he has entered the final year of his deal. He made 29 league appearances this season, scoring once and assisting on four occasions.

The Canaries have been forced to deploy midfielder Jacob Sorensen in the full-back position after Xavi Quintilla suffered an injury to his hip flexor in the warm-up of their Championship clash against Brentford in October.

Left-back is a position that City are looking to strengthen in January, with a loan move probable. Farke stated at the end of the summer window that he did have concern over the depth of options available to him in that area, a worry that became reality after Quintilla and Bali Mumba suffered injuries.

City aren't believed to be considering a recall for Sam McCallum, who re-joined Coventry City on a loan deal in the summer.

The 20-year-old is playing consistently at the highest level of his career to date under a coach in Mark Robins who City hold in high regard and trust implicitly over the development of one of their young stars.

As it stands, Bjorkan wouldn't be eligible for a work permit under the new Brexit regulations that come into force next month - unless City appealed in the event of a transfer.

The 22-year-old only amasses 10 points out of the 15 required, due to the fact his U21 appearances aren't counted due to him a year older than the threshold and he wouldn't qualify for the maximum amount of points awarded for the Europa League as he only played in the qualifiers.

That said, he would likely get a permit through the appeals panel with the context of his previous youth international appearances.