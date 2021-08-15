Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 3-0 Liverpool defeat

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM August 15, 2021

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s Norwich City side, who showed in patches they could compete but ultimately were punished by high class finishing.

• Tim Krul 6

Shipped three but sharp early tip over from Jota’s header. Sound positioning again to grasp Mo Salah’s strike in the 18th minute. Went full stretch to gather Kostas Tsimikas’ angled low shot after the interval.

• Max Aarons 6

Had it all on to deal with Sadio Mane. Excellent far post clearing header with Mane lurking. Made a key block on the same player early in the second half.

Fine retrieval work allowed Todd Cantwell to pick out Milot Rashica for an early second half chance. Wild lash as he came onto the ball from long range in the closing minutes.

• Grant Hanley (C) 7

Defied logic he could reach this consistent performance level with no pre-season to speak of for health and injury issues. Strong in his close quarters defending from the outset. Calm switches of play to bring his full backs into play.

Made a perfectly-timed chop tackle to thwart Jota five minutes after the break.

No luck when another attempted block squirmed to Salah, who picked out the unmarked Roberto Firmino for Liverpool’s second.

• Ben Gibson 6

Underlined his superb ability to read a game when he swept up behind, with Mane and Jota looking to combine. After the interval prevented Sane picking out Salah.

Got himself in a poor body position to concede a needless corner that led to the third goal. Had Norwich’s best chance at the other end when Pierre Lees-Melou's cross dropped at his feet but Alisson made the smothering close range stop.

• Dimitris Giannoulis 7

Ball of attacking energy prior to the interval. Quality range of passing. Set Pukki away in the 13th minute but Rashica was unable to cash in. Chopped back inside Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 21st minute but there were no takers for his inviting cross.

But defensive questions persist. Poor clearing header dropped for Salah but Lees-Melou made a crucial double clearance.

Ball watching for Liverpool’s second when Salah pulled into a vacant far post area.

• Billy Gilmour 6

Monster ask for the 20-year-old to dictate proceedings against one of the Premier League powerhouses. Glimpses of his smooth passing range, particularly how he altered the point of the attack to free full backs.

Naby Keita bottled him up as the game progressed and his influence waned considerably.

• Pierre Lees-Melou 6

Two goalline blocks from Alexander-Arnold's corner which Giannoulis could only head towards Salah and the Virgil van Dijk.

Chocked an attempted volley when the ball span to him just inside the area. Perfect cross just evaded Hanley but drops for Gibson to test Alisson in the 87th minute.

• Lukas Rupp 6

Decent first half. Floated a teasing cross just beyond the run of Pukki in the 13th minute. Tried a dipping half volley in the 20th minute.

Clubbed over from Cantwell’s set before a wild left-footed effort from the edge of the area in the closing stages.

• Todd Cantwell 6

Executed a lob wedge for Pukki to race clear and test Alisson. Harried Tsimikas into a turnover tight to the byline and tried an audacious lob from the touchline that had Alisson scrambling.

Not known for his defensive work but got the better of Alexander-Arnold in the 38th minute. Took a booking for the team when he hauled down Jota trying to rectify his own mistake in the build up.

• Teemu Pukki 6

Fired at Alisson from a tight angle in the 20th minute after gathering Cantwell’s flick. Rashica expected a cutback stationed at the far post. Did deliver with the most sublime pass on the volley for Rashica.

Another who made way and one hopes will be better for more minutes in the legs.

• Milot Rashica 7

Set his stall out in the second minute when he drove into the box but his intended square pass for Cantwell fizzled out. Raced onto Pukki’s exquisite flick around the corner but took the wrong option in trying to return the favour only to pick out Liverpool defenders.

Lovely trick to glide one way and then back inside Tsimikas but the final ball was too high for Lukas Rupp. Understandably tired after a limited pre-season. Bu promising signs.

City substitutes

• Josh Sargent (for Rashica, 77) 6

Very lively. Could have easily grabbed a consolation with a low range angled strike that veered wide of Alisson’s far post. Will to get the ball and drive at Red shirts.

• Adam Idah (for Pukki, 77) n/a

• Kieran Dowell (for Cantwell, 86) n/a



