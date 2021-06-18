City confirm date for Liverpool Premier League opener

Updated

Published: 3:00 PM June 18, 2021 Updated: 3:45 PM June 18, 2021

Sadio Mane struck a winner on Liverpool's last Premier League visit to Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Norwich City's Premier League return against Liverpool at Carrow Road will be broadcast live on Saturday, August 14. (KO 5:30pm)

The Canaries' tough looking opener against the six-time European champions has been picked for Sky Sports coverage.

City's previous top flight campaign kicked off against the Reds on Merseyside in a 4-1 opening night defeat, but Daniel Farke's side put in a spirited display on home turf.

Sadio Mane's late second half close range finish separated the sides in February 2020.

The Canaries have a daunting first three games with current Premier League champions Manchester City their first away game the following weekend before hosting FA Cup winners Leicester City.

City have budgeted for a full house at Carrow Road from the opening weekend of the season.

But under the current restrictions in place on public gatherings at sporting events due to the pandemic, the limit is 10,000, or 25% of capacity, whichever is lowest, for outdoor venues with a seated capacity of 16,000 or above.

City issued the following club statement regarding ticketing in announcing the Liverpool date.

"Following the recent government update and delay of lockdown easing, the club is unable to provide any confirmed ticketing details for the 2021/22 season at this time.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and communicate any updates on ticketing, hospitality and matchday experiences once we receive more information from the government and relevant footballing authorities."

Both Sky and BT Sport have announced their live television picks for the month of August, but City's opener is the only Canaries' league game selected for UK broadcast coverage.