PRESSER LIVE: City v Luton Town - Cantwell poised to return, no fresh injuries

Live

Published: 1:23 PM March 5, 2021 Updated: 1:52 PM March 5, 2021

Todd Cantwell has missed Norwich City's last two Championship games with a calf issue - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s Championship game against Luton Town - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.

Todd Cantwell has missed the past two wins against Wycombe and Brentford with a calf injury. The City chief provided an update ahead of the Hatters' weekend visit to Carrow Road.

Cantwell worked individually on Thursday and is expected to be part of the squad's final session later on Friday afternoon. Farke indicated subject to no adverse reaction the midfielder will be available for Saturday.

Farke also confirmed there are no fresh injury concerns from those who featured in the midweek 1-0 win against the Bees that moved Norwich 10 points clear at the top.

January signing Orjan Nyland and Marco Stiepermann both start for the development squad on Friday afternoon at Reading. Nyland had joined full team training in the past week, as he works his way to full fitness after back surgery prior to Christmas. Stiepermann makes his third consecutive outing for the development pool after recovering from Epstein-Barr virus.

Both are expected to push for first team consideration from next week onwards. Bali Mumba and Josh Martin are also on duty for the under-23s against their counterparts from the Royals, with Martin recovering from a toe issue.

Sam Byram (hamstring) and Michael McGovern (hamstring) are longer term absentees.

Moritz Leitner is not part of the plans.

Farke will speak to the media remotely from Colney.

• Follow the key lines from the press conference in the window above, scheduled to start from 1:45pm onwards, with full reaction and build up to City’s game against the Hatters throughout the rest of the day on pinkun.com