Bullish Farke unhappy at defending and key calls in Luton defeat

Published: 11:04 PM December 2, 2020

Referee Darren England has words with Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke during the Sky Bet Championship match at Kenilworth Road, Luton Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 02/12/2020 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke insists Norwich City will respond the right way after a painful 3-1 Championship defeat at Luton Town on Wednesday night.

Farke had no complaints with the final outcome at Kenilworth Road, despite feeling his side were on the wrong end of all the key decisions, in a match watched by a 1,000 fans as part of the new tiered system rolled out across the country.

City remain in pole position after a defeat which ended a 10-match unbeaten run which had swept them to the top of the table.

“We have to start another run. This is the Championship. You can’t expect to win 25 games in a row and you are promoted in January,” he said. “In our situation with injuries it is of course difficult to score many goals in tough away games.

"Luton were spirited and wanted to show a reaction after losing to Cardiff. In these games your defensive behaviour has to be spot on.

"We can’t expect we can come to these places and score four or five. Sometimes one goal has to be enough. We conceded too many goals. We have to accept the loss.”

Farke, however, was less charitable towards the officials, with Grant Hanley handling to concede a match-sealing penalty after being shoved in the back seconds after half-time.

“I don’t want to use excuses,” said Farke. “But I was asked before the game if the return of supporters would work against us. I didn’t want to say but I had the feeling here we lost every key decision. Maybe the referee is always right.

"I am not sure Grant Hanley fouls James Collins for the first free kick. Then they score a world class goal. A one time in his career goal.

“Second situation, I don’t think it was a foul to concede the next free kick. They had 11 fans in that corner of the stadium asking for something and he gives it.

"They are one of the best free kick sides in the division. Third situation, on our penalty, we were told before the season if the keeper takes out the player it is a red card as well as a penalty. The ball was away from the keeper.

“Then the fourth key decision Grant gets a hit in his back, falls over, and in falling over he touches the ball with his hand. Why would Grant fall inside his own box when he can clear the ball?

"He gives a penalty. When we have 12 or 13 first team players out and no strikers, then the key decisions become more important. But if we have to play against 10 men for most of the game then we travel back with a big win.”