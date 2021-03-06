Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
The Man City of the Championship. City boss will take it

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 5:57 PM March 6, 2021    Updated: 6:04 PM March 6, 2021
Todd Cantwell sealed Norwich City's 3-0 Championship win against Luton Town

Todd Cantwell sealed Norwich City's 3-0 Championship win against Luton Town - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke admitted he was flattered Luton rival Nathan Jones labelled Norwich City the ‘Manchester City of the Championship’ after a slick 3-0 win. 

The Canaries remain 10 points clear of the rest after a seventh straight league victory, with Teemu Pukki’s brace and Todd Cantwell’s second half finish sealing an emphatic Carrow Road display. 

"I take the compliments from Nathan, like Thomas Frank the other day,” said Farke. “It is always good when good coaches praise your side. We take this compliment.

"I don’t think Nathan is playing mind games. It would make no sense. We also know it doesn’t change anything. To have 76 points is great but we need maybe five more wins.  

“The style of football is great. We look in control but I still felt there was some topics here we could improve. The beginning of the game, sometimes in the first half we could have been more tidy and clean in our details.

"Fantastic second half start, we calmed the game down but in the last 20 minutes I would like some control. 

"You can always improve. I want us to aim to play on the highest level. That means to be play the best we still have to improve. The status quo is great but we want to stay in a top position. 

“We were unbelievably greedy. We wanted to show a champion mentality, a title-winning mentality. Especially after an amazing night against Brentford that cost a lot of energy, both physically and mentally. We spoke how we wanted to prove we are winners.

"This was maybe even a better performance, another three points, another clean sheet, another three goals.” 

