'At this level, these are Manchester City' - Luton boss eulogises about City

Published: 9:01 AM March 7, 2021 Updated: 9:07 AM March 7, 2021

Norwich City are on a different level to the rest of the Championship for Luton boss Nathan Jones, after his side’s 3-0 defeat.

Jones was the latest rival manager to lavish praise on the Premier League-bound Canaries.

Luton remain the only team to inflict two defeats on Daniel Farke’s squad this season but the Hatters were no match at Carrow Road after spurning some early chances.

“We were beaten by a very, very good side. They are an outstanding side, the best in the league and they showed that,” he said. “We had two early chances, the best chance of the game, we need to take that.

"They were clinical and they are a very difficult side to play against, they have a very brave structure. We tried to press them but it was difficult. At this level, these are Manchester City. Very difficult to play against.

“You don’t get bags of opportunities against Norwich. Since we beat them in the league they have conceded 11 goals. They score plenty, they don’t concede much so you have to be at your best.

"They scored a wonderful goal, the second and third are a little bit more fortuitous with deflections. But, listen, I am not saying that wasn’t a fair reflection in terms of the scoreline. We just could have defended the goals better.”

Jones was honest enough to admit he made five changes with a home game against relegation-threatened Rotherham in mind before that midweek fixture was called off due to coronavirus issues in the Millers’ camp.

“Are we closer to Norwich or Rotherham? The answer is Rotherham so that was slightly more important,” he said. "It is not me being negative, just realistic.

"I have seen teams go after them, been too gung ho, and really suffer. These are a Premier League side. They will be again.

"They are recruiting and preparing for a different level than we are at. We have to take that on the chin.

"I can’t go and chastise my players for this defeat when we have had two wins before it. Maybe it was a little bit of a bridge too far. We have to realise this is the level we want to get to.”