Running man Rupp gets Farke's vote

Published: 6:00 AM March 8, 2021

Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell were on target for Norwich City in a 3-0 win against Luton Town. Lukas Rupp also earned praise from head coach Daniel Farke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Lukas Rupp could have played himself into Norwich City's Championship title run in.

The German midfielder grabbed his chance with a first start since the defeat to Swansea a month ago in an eye catching attacking midfield role in Saturday's 3-0 win over Luton Town.

Rupp was preferred to both Mario Vrancic and Kieran Dowell, but with Marco Stiepermann now back in the mix following his recovery from a virus Farke has a selection poser for the trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

“I wanted energy on the pitch. This is what Lukas gives you,” said Farke. “I wanted some flexibility in terms of our pressing on the pitch. Sometimes he dropped, and that gave Kenny McLean more freedom from deeper positions. In the pressing he played more the number 10 role.

“I got the feeling against this man orientated Luton it would help us to have some flexibility in our style. With all respect, Mario is not the youngest any more and he has had to invest a lot and this was a third game in six days.

"Lukas has been delivering on a high level in training. He deserved it.

Rupp was part of the flowing City move for Teemu Pukki's 12th minute opener and was also lurking on the edge of the Hatters' box for the Finn's second. Fellow midfielder Todd Cantwell marked his return from a calf injury with an assist and the match-sealing third goal.

“Todd was in red hot form before his injury, adding goals and assists. Maybe in the first 15 minutes you could see some rust, a few unnecessary losses of the ball, but then a great assist, a great goal," said Farke.

"It is perfect to have him back. We now have a proper training week and he will be really back at his best.

"What more can you say about Teemu? A crucial first goal. Second goal, important. Fantastic. What he is doing at the moment is amazing. What he has done for this club is outstanding. Real quality and we should value him."