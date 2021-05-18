Sinani ready for a scrap at City

Video

Published: 5:00 PM May 18, 2021

Danel Sinani is confident he can make the grade at Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Danel Sinani is up for the challenge of a Championship loan if he is not in Norwich City’s Premier League plans.

The 24-year-old spent eight months at Belgian top flight club Waasland Beveren last season, after his free transfer arrival from Luxembourg.

Sinani is still awaiting a competitive Norwich debut, and admits his next career move is up in the air after a stop start Beveren stint ended in relegation.

“I want to assert myself in Norwich,” he said. “About a year ago they wanted me. They are convinced of my qualities, otherwise they would not have signed me. First I have to listen to what those responsible are planning, and what their plans are.

"Last season was complicated.

"Many players were under contract in Norwich, coronavirus made things difficult. Now it's up to me to show what I can do.

“I can only say that I have watched several Norwich City matches (last season) and the level in the Championship is very good. Yes, I could imagine playing there. But at present such mind games are pure speculation.”

Sinani’s season is still unfinished with upcoming international friendlies against Norway and Grant Hanley’s Scotland. But the attacker is promising he will return to Norwich a better player in pre-season.

“I want to assert myself there, but I know exactly how difficult it will be,” he said, in an interview with the Luxemburger Wort newspaper. “I want to prepare for the upcoming season with Norwich City and show what I can do. I have learned a lot.

"For me, the time in Belgium was my first experience in professional football. I have improved as a player and would like to see the next step. I want to fight for a place in the team.

“The people in charge at Norwich were looking at my games, giving feedback and telling me what I can or must do better. This also shows me that there is still interest.”

Sinani notched four goals in 11 starts for Beveren, but was out of favour earlier in the season prior to notching in a 6-3 relegation play-off aggregate defeat to Seraing.

“The trainer makes a choice. Only eleven players can be in the starting line up but I continued to work with concentration,” he said. “This was worth it to play in the final phase of the season.

“More game time would have been nice. However, I am not completely dissatisfied. There were difficult weeks in between, in which I played only a little. This was a real challenge mentally.

“We actually had enough quality in the team to stay in the highest league, but that didn't work out.

“I had never played against relegation. In Dudelange, for example, only the title, we played in the Europa League and I was the top scorer. This was a completely different world.”

