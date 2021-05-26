Malky back in management at Ross County

Video

Published: 1:13 PM May 26, 2021 Updated: 1:23 PM May 26, 2021

Malky Mackay, pictured at Carrow Road with his old Norwich City defensive side kick Craig Fleming, is back in management at Ross County - Credit: Focus Images Limited

Former Norwich City defender Malky Mackay is the new manager at Scottish Premiership side Ross County.

The ex-Cardiff, Watford and Wigan boss stepped down as the Scottish Football Association's performance director last November after four years in the post.

He replaces John Hughes, who chose not to stay on as Staggies' boss earlier this week having successfully secured the club's place in the Scottish Premiership after being hired on a short-term basis back in December.

Mackay spent six years with the Canaries and formed a strong central defensive pairing alongside Craig Fleming that brought a First Division title and promotion to the Premier League in 2004 under Nigel Worthington. The Scot, however, never played for City in the top flight after moving on to West Ham.

The news was confirmed on Wednesday lunchtime, with a club statement reading: "Ross County can today confirm the appointment of Malky Mackay as the club's new manager.

"For the last four years, Malky was performance director at the Scottish FA, and more recently has been engaged by UEFA and FIFA on special projects.

"In appointing Malky, the club feel that we have an individual who has vast experience, essential leadership skills and strong knowledge of the game as well as being a respected figure throughout football with extensive contacts that will be essential in developing the next chapter of our club.

"As well as having been a manager, Malky brings great experience at performance development level as well as in strategic planning and governance.

"This was clearly shown during his tenure as performance director at the Scottish FA, where he was also proud to take interim management of his national side.

"Ross County very much feel like this is the start of a new chapter on our journey and look forward to supporting Malky in every way possible to help drive the club forward."

Mackay guided Cardiff to the Championship title in 2013, after losing a penalty shoot out to Liverpool in the 2012 League Cup final.

But during his time in Wales he was investigated by the FA for sending allegedly racist, sexist and homophobic text messages to Bluebirds' head of recruitment Iain Moody.

After the revelations in 2014, Mackay apologised for sending two one-line text messages he admits were 'disrespectful of other cultures' but he was later cleared by the FA in July 2015, when the governing body decided to take no further action against him and Moody.