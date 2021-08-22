Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 5-0 Man City defeat

Opinion

Published: 7:11 AM August 22, 2021 Updated: 7:17 AM August 22, 2021

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s Norwich City side, who made life too easy for a Manchester City keen to deliver a statement of intent.

• Tim Krul 5

In the firing line again with four of the five goals shipped all from close range and Riyad Mahrez left with target practice for the fifth. No luck with the Grant Hanley clearance that spiralled up off his shoulder and over the goalline.

Credited as an own goal to the Dutchman. Flapped at an Ilkay Gundogan corner but a more confident take seconds later in first half stoppage time. Set Milot Rashica free with a raking pass in the second half.

• Max Aarons 5

Lost his bearings a touch for the Jack Grealish finish, which appeared to hit the £100m man and bounce over the line, despite a frantic attempt to clear from the full back.

Plenty of one-on-one work required. Halted another Grealish burst in the 63rd minute at the expense of a corner his team mates charitably left for Aymeric Laporte to slot the third. Aarons’ reaction when that goal went in said it all.

Got to the byline once with real threat, but Gundogan shovelled his cross behind at his far post.

• Grant Hanley (C) 5

Called for more steel after this game. For all the lack of midfield protection he was part of a backline opened up far too easily and routinely.

Touched Gabriel Jesus’ whipped cross up and past Tim Krul for the opener, in a desperate lunging attempt to clear.

Behind the rest of his defence for the ball played inside Bali Mumba for Jesus, and then unable to get back to halt Raheem Sterling adding the fourth.

• Ben Gibson 5

Poor decision to come out of the defensive line for the Mahrez run inside Mumba into that space vacated, to complete the rout.

Couple of timely blocks to throw himself in front of a Rodri piledriver. Important near post clearing header in the first half to divert a Grealish corner behind.

• Dimitris Giannoulis 4

Alarm bells ringing now over his suspect defensive work, and seeming lack of awareness of the danger around him. Twice allowed Jesus time and space to deliver crosses that led to the first two goals.

His head coach delivered his own verdict at the interval, and in his post-match comments. Not good enough without the ball so far in his brief top flight spell.

• Billy Gilmour 5

Same as Liverpool. One or two glimpses of his quality on the ball. But without the right midfield protection around him will remain on the periphery. Albeit the youngster will not be facing the ‘elite’ clubs every week.

Drifted a free kick to the back post in the 49th minute but no takers in green and yellow.

Another clip over the top freed Rashica. Painful looking fall in a tumble with Sterling but able to continue.

• Pierre Lees-Melou 6

Poor effort to deal with the corner swept home by Laporte. But one of the few to inject some urgency into his work.

Bailed out Krul after a risky clearance flew towards Silva.

Vital blocks to halt Ferran Torres and Jesus in the first half. Harried Silva after the break to thwart another promising home move before he picked out the overlapping run of Aarons.

• Lukas Rupp 4

The pace and the intensity of the Premier League looks a step too far. Typified by his surprise at being robbed of the ball in central midfield by the pressing of Bernardo Silva.

Rupp rectified the situation on that occasion but at this level his speed of thought as well as deed needs to be sharper. Replaced by Kenny McLean at the break, who may now get his chance to stake a claim for a starting berth.

• Todd Cantwell 5

Operating down that right-hand side again but with Norwich so much on the back foot in these opening two league games, he is not able to offer a creative spark.

Too often in that second half led the breakout but had no support and then found himself overwhelmed by sky blue shirts racing back on the cover.

• Teemu Pukki 5

No service of note in the bulk of these opening two Premier League games. But his team could do with a breather in terms of his hold up play.

Carelessly tried to veer around Ruben Dias in his own half but a cheap turnover put the hosts on the attack again in a sustained spell that led to their fourth and fifth goals.

Still seemingly searching for a level of match fitness after no pre-season to speak of.

• Milot Rashica 5

Carried the only sustained, albeit fitful, attacking threat from the visitors. But needs to show more calmness and composure at the key moments.

Illustrated by going for a curler after squaring up Kyle Walker in the 77th minute that failed to hit the target, with both Josh Sargent and Todd Cantwell arguably better placed. Culpable with Lees-Melou in a failure to clear the corner for Laporte’s finish.

That willingness to run in behind prompted Edersen to produce a timely headed clearance on the edge of his own box in Norwich’s best second half spell.

Clipped in the first half in the build up to a Torres’ ‘goal’ overruled on a VAR monitor review.

City substitutes

• Bali Mumba (for Giannoulis, 45) 5

Thrown in the deep end at half-time following Giannoulis’ bumpy ride. Twice denied Jesus with interventions at his back post.

Also cushioned a pass for Rashica to run at the home rearguard. But fell for the same trick twice as the man he replaced for the last two goals, when Jesus and Mahrez profited.

Now appears, at least until the expected arrival of Brandon Williams on loan from Manchester United, in the conversation for a start. Would expect one to come in midweek against Bournemouth.

• Kenny McLean (for Rupp, 45) 5

Offered more drive than Rupp in the first 20 minutes of the second period. Not on the same wavelength as Rashica when a promising counter was halted by the assistant’s flag.

Likely to get his chance now to show he can be Gilmour’s minder.

• Josh Sargent (for Pukki, 77) n/a