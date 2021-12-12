Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 1-0 Man United defeat

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 8:41 AM December 12, 2021
Przemyslaw Placheta made his first Premier League start for Norwich City against Manchester United

Paddy delivers his verdict on Dean Smith’s depleted Norwich City squad, who had Manchester United in serious discomfort before Cristiano Ronaldo moved centre stage at Carrow Road.

Smith called for 'eight out of 10s' from his players to stand any chance of getting the better of the Reds, and City looked on course for at least a point before Ronaldo slotted a 75th minute penalty.

Ozan Kabak and Jacob Sorensen impressed in a makeshift central defence, while Tim Krul made some big saves and Lukas Rupp was a driving force from midfield. Dimi Giannoulis and Przemyslaw Placheta also caught the eye in rare Premier League starts for a Canaries' squad ravaged by injuries and Christos Tzolis ruled out after testing positive for Covid.

Paddy's player ratings are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free two month trial by downloading the app (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ app here


