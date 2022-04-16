STARTING XIs: Manchester United v City - unchanged line-up for Canaries

Starting XIs

Dean Smith named an unchanged starting line-up to face Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Billy Gilmour and Przemyslaw Placheta, who missed last weekend's win over Burnley with Covid-19 and injury respectively, return to the bench. They replace Tony Springett and loanee Brandon Williams - ineligible to face his parent club - vacate the bench.

The game comes too soon for Josh Sargent, who has an ankle injury, while central defender Andrew Omobamidele and striker Adam Idah are both out for the rest of the season.

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick with without Fred, Scott McTominay, Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavanii, although Cristiano Ronaldo is fit.

Luke Shaw could miss the rest of the season after an operation to remove metal bolts which dated back to a double-leg break in 2015.





MANCHESTER UNITED (4-1-4-1): De Gea, Lindelof, Maguire (c), Pogba, Ronaldo, Lingard, Fernandes, Dalot, Sancho, Telles, Elanga, Subs: Henderson (GK), Bailly, Jones, Mata, Rashford, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Hannibal, Garnacho.

NORWICH CITY (4-2-3-1): Krul, Byram, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, Normann, McLean, Lees-Melou, Dowell, Rashica, Pukki., Subs: Gunn (GK), Aarons, Zimmermann, Rupp, Gilmour, Placheta, Tzolis, Sorensen, Rowe..

REFEREE: Andy Madley

