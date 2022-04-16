Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
STARTING XIs: Manchester United v City - unchanged line-up for Canaries

Published: 2:24 PM April 16, 2022
Updated: 2:53 PM April 16, 2022
Pierre Lees-Melou retains his place as Norwich City name an unchanged side for the game at Manchester United - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith named an unchanged starting line-up to face Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Billy Gilmour and Przemyslaw Placheta, who missed last weekend's win over Burnley with Covid-19 and injury respectively, return to the bench. They replace Tony Springett and loanee Brandon Williams - ineligible to face his parent club - vacate the bench.

The game comes too soon for Josh Sargent, who has an ankle injury, while central defender Andrew Omobamidele and striker Adam Idah are both out for the rest of the season.

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick with without Fred, Scott McTominay, Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavanii, although Cristiano Ronaldo is fit.

Luke Shaw could miss the rest of the season after an operation to remove metal bolts which dated back to a double-leg break in 2015.


 

- You can watch live reaction as the teams were confirmed in the video above

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-1-4-1): De Gea, Lindelof, Maguire (c), Pogba, Ronaldo, Lingard, Fernandes, Dalot, Sancho, Telles, Elanga,  Subs: Henderson (GK), Bailly, Jones, Mata, Rashford, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Hannibal, Garnacho.

NORWICH CITY (4-2-3-1): Krul, Byram, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, Normann, McLean, Lees-Melou, Dowell, Rashica, Pukki., Subs: Gunn (GK), Aarons, Zimmermann, Rupp, Gilmour, Placheta, Tzolis, Sorensen, Rowe..

REFEREE: Andy Madley

- You can follow updates from Old Trafford in our (GET NEW LINK) our NCFC live blog on Pink Un+

