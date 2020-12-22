Vrancic on his City future and winning over Farke

Video

Published: 12:30 PM December 22, 2020

Mario Vrancic is determined to get Norwich City back to the Premier League - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mario Vrancic insists getting Norwich City back to the Premier League is more important that his own Carrow Road future.

The Bosnian is out of contract at the end of the season, and has already underlined his value during the Canaries’ march to the top of the Championship.

Vrancic revealed he had interest in the summer but the 31-year-old still has unfinished business in Norfolk.

“I want to complete my contract and make a significant contribution to help the club return to the Premier League, and we will see what will happen later,” he said. “The offers are coming, there were some from the last transfer window, but nothing worth mentioning.

“Honestly, I never think about changing the environment while I have a valid contract with the club I am at. That keeps me concentrated on training and matches, and that is always the most important thing to me.

“Promotion is a priority and everything else is subordinate to that. Everyone at the club has drawn on the experience from last season and I think a return to the Premier League this time would look much better as a result.

"Promoted clubs have a hard time getting used to that level, there is a lack of quality and only then do you understand what kind of football is played in that league. It is the best league in the world.”

Vrancic memorably struck late winners to beat Birmingham and Wycombe this season, and has since brought up a century of appearances after becoming one of Daniel Farke's first signings in 2017.

But the classy midfielder admitted, in an interview on Bosnian sports site Strogo Sportski, he feared a bit-part role before a ball was kicked.

Mario #Vrancic za @strogosportski

o svojoj karijeri, Norwichu, reprezentaciji...



Zbog čega posebno žali, kako mu je pomogao Klopp, o najboljem golmanu Championshipa Asmiru Begoviću... 👇👇https://t.co/Q0gpmeh1vh — Strogosportski.com (@strogosportski) December 22, 2020

“It looks really good now, but I know what I went through during the summer,” he said. “In the preparations I saw that the coach did not intend to give me a more significant role in the team, but I did not give up.

"I know how much I can give and how much I am worth. I kept working to the maximum and it is slowly coming back to me. The injuries have helped me to get more minutes but the fight for my current status was not easy at all.

“I am happy (to reach 100 appearances) because I think it is not a small thing to play a hundred games in the jersey of any club from England. We celebrated with a victory against Nottingham, which made me even happier.”



