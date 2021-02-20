Super Mario for Farke

Video

Published: 5:45 AM February 20, 2021

Mario Vrancic has had an extended run in the Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The only person Mario Vrancic needs to keep impressing is Daniel Farke.

Vrancic has had an extended run in the Norwich City side in a more advanced attacking role but his lack of goals and assists is in sharp contrast to those around him.

The Bosnian produced a classy touch for Todd Cantwell's opener against Stoke last time out at Carrow Road, but Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia have led City's charge after three previous scoreless outings.

“Even in the last games I feel he has played a major role,” said Farke. “Maybe Teemu or Emi or Todd when they are on fire catch the eye a bit more. But the first assist for Todd against Stoke was great.

"His tactical understanding, his smartness to drop and switch with Kenny McLean is so good. Maybe he has not been outstanding in the last games but still important for us.

“I try to judge him in a balanced way. From the outside he is always judged strangely. When he is on the bench, and he produces magic moments, then it is the head coach is so stupid, this lad has to start every game.

"If he starts a lot of games, maybe doesn’t score for a couple of games, then the coach is criticised for not leaving him on the bench.”