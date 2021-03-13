‘If we win those three games, then we are done’ - City ace targets final promotion push

Video

Published: 5:15 PM March 13, 2021

Mario Vrancic feels Norwich City can complete their Premier League mission in the coming days.

The Canaries travel to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, followed by games against Nottingham Forest and Blackburn, and if City pick up a full house of wins the Bosnian feels they will be unstoppable.

Vrancic was rested for the 3-0 home win over Luton Town, but has been a regular in the attacking role behind Teemu Pukki.

“If we win those three games, then we are done with the job of returning to the Premier League," he said. “How we play and what kind of form we are in, a miracle would need to happen if we do not return to the strongest football league.

"We have eleven more games ahead of us. In the next seven to eight days, the situation could be clearer. On Sunday we visit Sheffield Wednesday, on Wednesday at Nottingham and we welcome Blackburn at home.”

Daniel Farke’s squad then face an international pause, but Vrancic will not be joining the exodus of club mates from Colney after being overlooked by Bosnia’s new coach.

Ivaylo Petev has left the 31-year-old out of his first squad for World Cup qualifiers against Pukki’s Finland and current holders France.

“I would be lying not to say that the hope I would get an invitation from the new coach was smouldering in me,” he said, in an interview on Bosnian sports site, Strogo Sportski. “I play in good shape, in a club that dominates in an extremely strong league and we are close to returning to the Premier League.

"All this awakened that hope in me, but they quickly killed it.

"After my experiences with the national team I can say I am not disappointed, I am not surprised, I am just a little sad, but that is also a temporary situation.

"Honestly, I don't want to comment on the list of the new coach because it is his right to call whoever he wants. I don't want any "case" to be made around me. I got over the disappointment a long time ago.”