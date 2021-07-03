Reports suggest Vrancic is set for Stoke City move

Video

Published: 3:59 PM July 3, 2021 Updated: 4:12 PM July 3, 2021

Mario Vrancic is set to remain in the Championship after leaving Norwich City earlier this summer, according to reports.

The Bosnian midfielder has completed a medical and is set to be unveiled as a Stoke City player on Monday. The Telegraph's John Percy is reporting that Vrancic will become Michael O'Neill's third signing of the summer.

Vrancic revealed back in May that he had plenty of options on the table and made little secret of his desire to remain in England despite reports that a host of German clubs were preparing offers for the 32-year-old.

The classy midfielder won two Championship titles with the Canaries and was Daniel Farke's first signing for the club back in 2017. Vrancic arrived from Darmstadt and went on to make 134 appearances for the club, scoring on 17 occasions.

His stunning free-kicks and memorable late goals made him a popular player in Norfolk, with many supporters speaking highly of his talents after the decision not to renew his contract was officially announced.

Norwich have seen a host of midfield options depart the club this summer as they continue their preparations for the Premier League. Long-serving player Alex Tettey left the club alongside Vrancic and is now back in Norway playing for Rosenberg.

Moritz Leitner and Marco Stiepermann have also left Norfolk after both parties mutually agreed to part ways. City completed the loan signing of Chelsea's Billy Gilmour and are pursuing more reinforcements in the midfield engineroom, with Bournemouth's Philip Billing a target.

Vrancic's pedigree in the Championship is clear, and O'Neill has turned to the Bosnian to add quality to his midfield. Stoke have seen ex-Chelsea star John Obi Mikel leave the club earlier this week.

Reports say the Bosnian international has completed his medical and will be unveiled as a Stoke City player next week. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Speaking about his plans after a successful spell at Carrow Road back in May, Vrancic said: "There are already some offers, options, but I would not reveal in detail. Now I will go home first, rest and then decide without stress.

"By the way, when I choose a new club, the most important thing for me is that the club is good and that football in that country is good. It is not excluded that I will stay in England, maybe I will return to Germany… I don't know. We will see."