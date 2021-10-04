City confirm Normann's 'precautionary' international withdrawal

Video

Published: 12:38 PM October 4, 2021

Norwich City have confirmed Mathias Normann has withdrawn from the Norway squad as a precautionary measure.

Norwich City have confirmed that midfielder Mathias Normann has withdrawn from the Norway squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers as a precautionary measure.

The on-loan Rostov midfielder was confirmed as one of three Norwegian internationals to drop out of Stale Solbakken's squad due to injury in a press release published on Sunday.

City have confirmed that the 25-year-old reported 'minor abdominal pain' after their goalless draw with Burnley on Saturday.

The club are understood to be confident that the issue won't prevent Normann from missing the Premier League clash against his former club Brighton after the break but will continue to assess his progress over the next fortnight.

Normann will remain at City's Colney training base for the duration of the international hiatus instead of linking up with his colleagues to face Turkey and Montenegro in two World Cup qualifiers.

Those games are important for their qualification as they are currently tied on points with the Netherlands at the top of Group G with four games to play, with Turkey only two points behind.

Normann has become a pivotal member of Norway's squad since Solbakken became boss in 2020. He has made nine appearances for his country since making his debut in 2019.

Mathias Normann has impressed for Norwich City in his opening three matches for the club. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The midfielder has made an impressive start to his career at Carrow Road, being one of the stand out performers in each of his first three matches as a Canaries player.

Normann came close to grabbing his first goal for City against Burnley at the weekend, hitting the bar from an acute angle after dancing his way through several challenges and seeing a free-kick saved by Nick Pope.

In a tweet confirming his withdrawal, City said: 'Mathias Normann will miss Norway's upcoming international fixtures as a precautionary measure after reporting minor abdominal pain following the weekend's game against Burnley.'

NCFC Extra: Paddy Davitt's verdict after Norwich City's goalless draw at Burnley