Gill joins Martin at MK Dons for City reunion

Video

Published: 9:12 AM June 29, 2021 Updated: 9:18 AM June 29, 2021

Matt Gill has linked up with former Norwich City team mate Russell Martin at MK Dons - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Matt Gill has made a swift return to the game after his Ipswich Town exit to link up with former Norwich City team mate Russell Martin at MK Dons.

Gill has joined the League One club as a technical and strategic development coach after a two-and-a-half year stint under Paul Lambert at Portman Road.

“I’m really pleased to be here and be a part of things,” Gill told MK Dons' official site. “I’ve known Russ a long time and I’ve always hoped that, at some point, we would be able to work together, as our views on the game are pretty aligned. When the opportunity presented itself to come here and do that, it was something I was really looking to do.

“Football is about performance and winning games of course but, especially here, it is also about having an identity and helping people and players improve and develop.

"Those facets are what I’m most interested in and want to add value to during my time here.”

Martin is delighted to bring Gill into his coaching set up. The duo were part of a Norwich squad who earned back-to-back promotions from League One under Lambert.

“First and foremost, he is somebody I really trust and have had a brilliant relationship with, ever since our time together at Norwich City," he said. "As a coach, he has had a quick trajectory because of his ability, his care for people and the way he communicates with players.

"I saw that first-hand when he was coaching Norwich’s Under-23s – he played a part in developing a lot of top players during his time there.

“He will add so much to us as a club. He will be here to help with the first team, focusing on individual development with players – who will really benefit from this.

“It is a really important appointment for us, and I’m grateful to the chairman and the Club for allowing this to happen.”

Gill left Ipswich by mutual consent in May after previously working in the Canaries' academy for 15 months.