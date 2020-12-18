Farke ready for transfer tango over top stars

Video

Published: 3:59 PM December 18, 2020 Updated: 5:30 PM December 18, 2020

Emi Buendia and Max Aarons are two of Norwich City's players sure to attract attention in the January transfer window - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke has a simple message for Norwich City’s top talent with the January transfer window around the corner – you are already in the best place.

The likes of Emi Buendia, Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell were touted with summer moves away from the club following relegation.

Farke eventually left Buendia and Cantwell out of the early season league defeat at Bournemouth, citing a lack of focus due to the incessant speculation.

Buendia and Aarons have since emerged as stand out performers in the Canaries’ rise to the top of the Championship ahead of Cardiff’s visit on Saturday, while Cantwell was impressive on his return from injury in the midweek win at Reading.

“I think it is a different situation now compared to the summer window,” he said. “When you get to January the end of the season is not that far away, in terms of May. Plus our recent form and the good shape we are in is something we hope we can maintain.

"You can sense on the pitch how much these players appreciate wearing the yellow shirt and how much fun they are having on the pitch together. Maybe straight after relegation some players thought about leaving but now they can see there is no hangover, we are top, we are winning many games and there is a possibility to shine.

"When you are enjoying your own game and the team is playing well you are happy. There is no point and no time for them to think about January. They have to be fully concentrated on football.”

Farke has already had to bat away fresh rumours Buendia is in Arsenal’s sights in recent days. While Aarons is now being linked with Everton.

“We have a number in red hot form at the moment and he is one of them,” said Farke. “We have several players who are important for us. I was asked about this question for 24 months. He is our player. He is committed.

"He has spoken about this situation. It is not for me to talk about speculation or rumours. Emi is our player.

“Let’s be honest if Real Madrid calls in January and wants to sign my players then they would be unbelievably greedy to go to such a massive club. But there have been no calls from Madrid, from Bayern Munich.

"If there is something in January then it is different. But I don’t think there are too many clubs who are more attractive than us. We are in a good position.

"There is a top class future for our club and our situation is much stronger than the summer. If anything it is the other way around for me. In January we will be seen as an attractive option for players to come here, rather than some other clubs who were linked with our players back in September.

"I am not concerned at all."