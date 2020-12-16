Royal appointment for trusty McGovern

Video

Published: 6:00 AM December 16, 2020

Michael McGovern will be the last line of defence for Norwich City at Reading. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tim Krul will not be rushed back for Norwich City with Daniel Farke ready to put his trust in Michael McGovern for Wednesday’s Championship test at Reading.

The Holland international is back in training after his thigh injury but Farke revealed on Tuesday Krul is still feeling some discomfort.

Cardiff City’s weekend league visit to Carrow Road is now the comeback target, and part of that logic is down to McGovern’s form.

The Northern Irish international has been on the losing side only once at Luton since replacing Krul last month.

“Overall. He was fantastic,” said Farke. “Yes, maybe in the first games there was some rusty scenes. That is to be expected. But I wouldn’t say mistakes. He was crucial in the last games. He was excellent in the last two matches.

"The save at 0-0 at Blackburn from the corner, you have to label that as a world class save. It was also a crucial period in the game not to go behind in this moment.

“We can always trust Micky and it is good that he is now in his rhythm and his confidence has grown from game to game. Nevertheless we are happy when Tim is fully available but it takes the pressure away a bit that we don’t have to force anything.

"Michael is professional and reliable and he has proved this. To have three wins in a row says it all.

“Tim returned back to the training pitch on Sunday. He was more or less integrated back into team training but he doesn’t feel 100pc confident so we won’t take any risks. He is experienced enough so I listen to him.

"We felt it would be three weeks and that is over now but as long as he isn’t fully comfortable or has any doubt in his head we won’t take risks. He is too important to us. We have a big hope he can play on Saturday.”

Lukas Rupp (hamstring) is also in contention for Cardiff’s visit with both Ben Gibson (calf) and Przemyslaw Placheta (hamstring) on course to be available for the Boxing Day trip to Watford.

“Lukas is not back in team training. We will try to bring him back on Thursday so with two sessions he could be there for a few minutes at Cardiff. There is no pain so that is good,” said Farke. “Ben and Przemyslaw could join us as well next week.

"The good news is no injuries from Blackburn and we had one more day to recover. It is not easy to rotate that much because the games come thick and fast but the injuries have eased up.

"Todd (Cantwell) and Kenny (McLean) are there now. Kieran Dowell will be soon. Jordan Hugill got his first minutes again the other day.

"That is good for him to have the trust in his body back.”