PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Middlesbrough

Published: 12:47 PM January 29, 2021

Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah are back in training for Norwich City after lay offs ahead of Middlesbrough's Championship visit - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s Championship game against Middlesbrough - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.

The City chief will confirm how long Jordan Hugill is expected to be out after his hamstring injury in the FA Cup fourth round defeat at Barnsley. Hugill is poised to miss the next few weeks of the club's promotion charge but Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah have both returned to training this week.

Pukki has missed the past three weeks with a side strain. Idah is back after knee and foot injuries, plus a positive coronavirus diagnosis and a period of self-isolation.

Kenny McLean is currently in his period of self-isolation following a positive test result last week and will not be available this weekend.

Xavi Quintilla, Christoph Zimmermann and Todd Cantwell were all pictured in training on Thursday after recent absences.

New signing Dimitris Giannoulis is eligible for his debut after the club confirmed they had received a work permit earlier this week.

Marco Stiepermann is not expected to be available after recently being diagnosed with Epstein Barr virus. The attacking midfielder will only come back into Farke's thoughts once his immune system has fully recovered.

Sam Byram (hamstring) remains sidelined, while Michael McGovern is expected to be out for nine to 11 weeks following recent hamstring surgery.

Moritz Leitner and Josip Drmic are not part of the plans.

Farke will speak to the media remotely from Colney.

