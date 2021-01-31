'We did say he is likely to get sent off. He does silly things at the wrong times' - Warnock on Buendia dismissal

Video

Published: 9:33 AM January 31, 2021 Updated: 9:38 AM January 31, 2021

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock insisted Emi Buendia could have no complaints at his sending off in Norwich City's 0-0 Championship draw - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emi Buendia's sending off in Norwich City's goalless Championship draw came as no surprise to Middlesbrough chief Neil Warnock.

Buendia's fourth red card of his Canaries' career came for fouls on Jonny Howson and George Saville that will now rule him out of the leaders upcoming trips to Millwall and Swansea.

Warnock is a huge fan of the Argentine ace but admitted his reputation goes against him.

"We did say he is likely to get sent off. He does silly things at the wrong times," he said. "We were aware of that. Once he'd been booked anything can happen with him. That's what happened.

"It was definitely another booking. He is not a bad player though, is he? Wow. I would have him in my team.

"I always have a laugh with Daniel before we play them because he knows with my teams what is coming. He has done well to get four points out of us this year. I am sure they will get promoted. But they won't have a tougher game than that.

"They were pleased when the final whistle went. You look at their forwards and, no disrespect to our lads, but I would take one or two.

"You have to be happy coming here and getting a point. The lads were fabulous today, they gave me everything. I said to them this morning when we had a chat, I didn't want them looking back and being disappointed at what's gone before.

"I said to them weeks ago we can beat Norwich away like we should have done at home. They are the best team in the league."

Warnock's side failed to make their numerical advantage count but successfully blunted the Canaries' as an attacking force.

"We just lacked a bit up-front. We had the opportunities to create better chances but the effort we put in, I can't fault them," he said. "We bounced back from adversity, we can't ask for more than that.

"To put that sort of effort in on the back of three games in five and a half days, it's remarkable.

"Even with 11 men we thought we were starting to get into the ascendancy. I thought we stepped up at half-time. I thought we were sensible with ten men as well.

"I remember once putting another striker on for Sheffield United at Arsenal when they went down to 10 men and we didn't touch the ball for 40 minutes. Norwich are quite capable of doing that to you.

"We weren’t quite good enough in the final third, we got into some really good positions but we just couldn’t get a proper connection.

"I thought there were a couple of great runs and set-pieces but there was nothing clear-cut really."











