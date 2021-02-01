Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Updated

PRESSER LIVE: Farke on Millwall and deadline day - Aarons fit; McLean available

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 1:36 PM February 1, 2021    Updated: 3:29 PM February 1, 2021
Max Aarons took a whack in the face in the closing stages of Norwich City's 0-0 Championship draw against Middlesbrough

Max Aarons took a whack in the face in the closing stages of Norwich City's 0-0 Championship draw against Middlesbrough - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke previewed Norwich City’s Championship game against Millwall - and we had all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney. 

Farke confirmed there will be no more ins or outs to his first team squad ahead of the 11pm deadline, after giving his considered reaction to the news Orjan Nyland has joined the club on transfer deadline day. 

The Norwegian international keeper is still working his way to full fitness after back surgery prior to Christmas. 

Max Aarons is fit for Millwall after a bang on the nose in the weekend’s 0-0 Championship draw against Middlesbrough. Farke confirmed the England Under-21 international did not suffer a break.

Farke confirmed the rest of those on duty at Middlesbrough are all fit for duty. Emi Buendia starts the first of a two-match ban against Millwall for his Boro red card. 

Kenny McLean is also available following his return to team training on Sunday, after completing his period of self-isolation following coronavirus. 

Jordan Hugill is out for a month with a torn hamstring. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Former Canaries target seals big-money move to Italy
  2. 2 PRESSER LIVE: Farke on Millwall and deadline day - Aarons fit; McLean available
  3. 3 City confirm Orjan Nyland deal
  1. 4 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries make bid for Peterborough ace
  2. 5 Former City striker signs for non-league side
  3. 6 Six things you might have missed after Norwich City's battle with Boro
  4. 7 'Wes loves playing' - City icon inspiring promotion push at Cambridge
  5. 8 'We won't throw him under the bus' - Buendia can rely on Farke
  6. 9 Could Norwich City be forced to remove shirt sponsor?
  7. 10 Paddy Davitt verdict: Buckle up City fans

Marco Stiepermann (Epstein-Barr virus), Sam Byram (hamstring) and Michael McGovern (hamstring) are longer term absentees. 

Moritz Leitner and Josip Drmic are not part of the plans.  

Farke spoke to the media remotely from Colney. 

• Recap the press conference in the window below, with full reaction and build up to City’s game at the Lions and the last hours of the transfer window throughout the rest of the day on pinkun.com 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Opinion

Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' goalless Boro draw

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 0-0 Championship...

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon

Video

'We did say he is likely to get sent off. He does silly things'

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon

Video

Harsh and unfair. Buendia backed by Farke after Boro red card earns...

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus