PRESSER LIVE: Farke on Millwall and deadline day - Aarons fit; McLean available

Published: 1:36 PM February 1, 2021 Updated: 3:29 PM February 1, 2021

Max Aarons took a whack in the face in the closing stages of Norwich City's 0-0 Championship draw against Middlesbrough - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke previewed Norwich City’s Championship game against Millwall - and we had all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.

Farke confirmed there will be no more ins or outs to his first team squad ahead of the 11pm deadline, after giving his considered reaction to the news Orjan Nyland has joined the club on transfer deadline day.

The Norwegian international keeper is still working his way to full fitness after back surgery prior to Christmas.

Max Aarons is fit for Millwall after a bang on the nose in the weekend’s 0-0 Championship draw against Middlesbrough. Farke confirmed the England Under-21 international did not suffer a break.

Farke confirmed the rest of those on duty at Middlesbrough are all fit for duty. Emi Buendia starts the first of a two-match ban against Millwall for his Boro red card.

Kenny McLean is also available following his return to team training on Sunday, after completing his period of self-isolation following coronavirus.

Jordan Hugill is out for a month with a torn hamstring.

Marco Stiepermann (Epstein-Barr virus), Sam Byram (hamstring) and Michael McGovern (hamstring) are longer term absentees.

Moritz Leitner and Josip Drmic are not part of the plans.

Farke spoke to the media remotely from Colney.

• Recap the press conference in the window below, with full reaction and build up to City’s game at the Lions and the last hours of the transfer window throughout the rest of the day on pinkun.com