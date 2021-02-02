Farke keeping his cool after City fire blanks again

Published: 9:58 PM February 2, 2021

It was a tough watch at times for Daniel Farke in Norwich City's 0-0 Championship draw at Millwall

Daniel Farke is not worried Norwich City have lost that killer instinct after another Championship stalemate in a 0-0 draw at Millwall on Tuesday night.

The Canaries were held again in similar fashion to a tough goalless affair against Middlesbrough at Carrow Road.

Norwich created more chances at the Den but lacked that cutting edge and had to survive a ferocious late onslaught from the Lions to clinch a fourth clean sheet in five league games.

City moved five points clear of Swansea ahead of Friday’s promotion shoot out and Farke admits the leaders are being tested.

“No, I am not concerned. We are sitting top. I think we have the fifth best attack in the league and we have won many games scoring two goals a game this season,” he said. “We create many chances. Yes, we have found it tougher in the last two league games to find the net.

"It was difficult but against Middlesbrough we played a team who went man for man in many areas and we had 10 men for 25 minutes. In this game we had to play without Emi Buendia.

"We created more than Middlesbrough but didn’t show enough quality.

“This is the Championship. Over a 46-game season there will be a period when you find it hard to convert your chances, to be ruthless enough. We will speak about this, we will speak about being more committed and proactive in the box. It is a bit easier if you have Emi or Jordan Hugill but we won’t complain.

"If you have a one, two, three game period then you have to show resilience and grind out results. It is another valuable point.”

City could have lost the game in the final seconds when Kieran Dowell’s slip gifted Jed Wallace a shot at an open goal but he failed to find the target.

“In that moment the heart rate goes up a bit but we can’t complain. We didn’t show enough in the final third to score a goal,” said Farke. “We dominated for 70 minutes or so. I got the feeling many parts of our game was good.

"The only thing we was lacking was that ruthlessness in the final third.

"We had some mistakes in our decision making and we have to be a bit more greedy. Overall when you face a side so concentrated on defending you need the first goal to open it up.

"Then they threw on a lot of tall players towards the end, they were looking for set pieces, asking for penalties and they sensed blood. In the last 10 or 15 minutes you have to dig in and make sure you don’t lose the match.”