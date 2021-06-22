'Statement of intent' - City fans excited after Rashica deal confirmed

Opinion

Published: 6:14 PM June 22, 2021

Norwich City's first signing of the summer has been described as a coup in some quarters, with plenty of excitement in the air after the club confirmed the addition of Milot Rashica.

The pacey winger, who has been linked to Milan, Bayern Munich and Chelsea in the past, has signed for City for a fee close to their club record with a series of add-ons that would mean the move surpasses it. The Kosovan international has penned a four-year deal after completing his transfer from Werder Bremen.

The 24-year-old shined during the 2019/20 season but endured a difficult final 15 months for the relegated Bundesliga side. He joins Norwich as a replacement for Emi Buendia, who joined Aston Villa in a deal worth £40m earlier this month.

Rashica reportedly turned down Aston Villa last summer and is a highly rated operator in Germany. His speed and technical ability have been lauded by some Bundesliga experts.

City appear to have timed their run to perfection, with Rashica completing the formalities of his move in Germany during recent days.

The club are also close to confirming the permanent return of goalkeeper Angus Gunn from Southampton and have stolen a march in the race to land Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer. Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour is also a player of interest as they look to ramp up their preparations for the new campaign.

