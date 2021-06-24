'Champions League' quality Rashica is a coup for City

Video

Published: 5:00 PM June 24, 2021 Updated: 5:03 PM June 24, 2021

Milot Rashica is a class signing by Norwich City following his switch from Werder Bremen - Credit: DPA/PA Images

Norwich City have got a ‘Champions League’ quality player in Milot Rashica.

The 24-year-old Kosovan international attacker sealed a big-money move from Werder Bremen earlier this week, for a fee which could eventually eclipse City’s record transfer deal.

Rashica was pursued by Aston Villa 12 months ago, along with big clubs in Germany and Italy.

But City have pulled off an ‘incredible coup’ for Kosovan football expert, Nick Ames, who has charted his career from the start.

“To get him for a third of what they reportedly sold Emi Buendia for, they are not identical players, but it is incredible business,” said the Guardian journalist. “I'm not surprised that Norwich is able to pull off this kind of deal, because you've got clever people working behind the scenes who think a lot more sharply and smartly than the majority of clubs.

"Hats off to Stuart Webber and Daniel Farke, and obviously they have very good contacts in the Bundesliga.

“Am I surprised he is playing for Norwich? Yes, probably, because a year ago I would have had him playing for a more established Premier League club.

"He's got the ability to play Champions League football, no question of that. No question whatsoever. Norwich have got a coup here with his contract running down.

"Bremen didn’t have a great season and he wasn’t on his best form compared to the previous couple of years, so things may have conspired a bit where Norwich have got a bargain.”

City were keen to source a wide player who can also operate down the middle ahead of the club’s Premier League return. Rashica ticks all the boxes.

“He has done that for Kosovo when the current striker (Vedat Muriqi) has been injured sometimes. He did it for Werder quite a bit as well,” said Ames. “He is never going to be your Teemu Pukki 20 a season striker but he's mobile.

"He's a really hard worker. All those Kosovan boys will run for you all day long and he can hold his own physically.

"So I think he could definitely play that role and bring others into the game too.

“He’s not like for like with Buendia. But he can play across the front three. He has played on both flanks, more so on the right. Very, very quick. At his top speed absolutely lightning.

“He is very spontaneous and capable of the unpredictable. A bit like Buendia. I don’t know if he has that same clever weight of pass as Buendia, the playmaker side to his game.

"He's probably a bit more direct and a bit quicker as well, but there are similarities in that he's versatile.”