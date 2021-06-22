City confirm Milot Rashica signing

Breaking

Published: 3:56 PM June 22, 2021 Updated: 4:56 PM June 22, 2021

Norwich City have confirmed the signing of Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old Kosovo international has agreed a four-year deal for an initial figure believed to be close to City's record signing, with a series of add ons that could potentially eclipse their previous transfer record.

Rashica, who was linked with Premier League rivals Aston Villa 12 months ago prior to Bremen's relegation from the Bundesliga, agreed terms and underwent a medical in Germany but will join up with Daniel Farke's squad for pre-season training next month.

“I’m really excited to play in front of the Norwich fans and in the Premier League," he said. "I will of course give my best to this football club in every game and hope to excite the fans with many goals and assists. I can’t wait to get started.

“I know a few things about the club, particularly the style of play under Daniel Farke. I want to continue to learn and develop as a player and person and I think that the style of play here will suit me very well.

“I have spoken with the boss and I know what he wants to see from me. Those conversations with him recently have been a big help and I am very excited.

“I don’t know any of the players or staff in the group, but I have a lot of friends in the game and here in Germany who speak very highly of Norwich City and how the club works.

“I’ve watched many Norwich City games in the Premier League. It has always been a dream, for me to play in the Premier League and I’m so happy that Norwich have given me this great opportunity.

“I’ve played a few games in England before. I played in a Europa League qualifier for Vitesse against Southampton, as well as a few pre-season fixtures against other English teams.

“I also have some close family in London. Me and my family are looking forward to moving to England, being closer to them and experiencing something new.”

Rashica scored 27 goals in 100 appearances for the German outfit after joining from Vitesse Arnhem, where he won the Dutch Cup in 2017 alongside ex-City striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel.

City head coach Farke insists the Canaries have pulled off a major coup.

“With Milot we have a very interesting player and we’re delighted to have been able to bring him to Norwich City," he said, quoted on the club's official site. “Many top clubs have been interested in his signature over the last seasons and he was quite often connected with a big money move.

“In Germany he spent his time with Werder Bremen, who were struggling a bit last season, but Milot is a player full of potential. He’s quick and smart in his movements, technically good and great in finishing and assisting goals.

“He has delivered many end products and although he is young, he has played many games at the top level.

“He’s a player who can do something outstanding in the offence. We also got the feeling from his age, ability, potential and personality that he will fit in quite well to our group. We hope that he can improve our offensive game.

“He can play a number of positions, as a winger, striker or number ten. He’s a pretty versatile player and we’re happy to be able to bring a quality player in.”

In line with the post-Brexit regulations around transfers from mainland Europe, the deal is now subject to international clearance and approval from the governing bodies. City successfully navigated that process to bring in Greek international Dimitris Giannoulis in January.

Angus Gunn is poised to be unveiled as their second signing of the summer in the next 24 hours.