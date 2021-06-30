'I will always remember the good times' - Leitner's farewell message to City

Video

Published: 4:30 PM June 30, 2021 Updated: 4:39 PM June 30, 2021

Norwich City will always hold a place in Moritz Leitner's heart despite a 'very difficult' last year in Norfolk for the midfielder.

The German playmaker agreed to mutually terminate his deal at Carrow Road after falling down the pecking order and being informed he was surplus to requirements following City's relegation from the Premier League.

Leitner was an integral part of the squad that won the Championship title in 2018/19, and started the following season with City before losing his place in the team. Despite a few appearances on the substitute bench after Project Restart, the ex-Borussia Dortmund man wasn't in Daniel Farke's plans as he plotted their route back to the top-flight.

His last game for the club arrived in October 2019, when he was replaced at half-time against Manchester United.

The 28-year-old signed for the club after impressing on loan from Augsburg. Leitner signed permanently in 2018, penning a four-year deal. He impressed with a series of performances in the Championship, including scoring a crucial goal against Ipswich.

Leitner has remained out of the squad during their second-tier title win last season, playing only 45 minutes for the club's U23 side. He leaves Norfolk having made 53 appearances for the club, scoring twice.

In a post on his Instagram, Leitner said Norwich would always have a place in his heart, despite a tough year in his professional career. In the message, he thanked City owner Delia Smith, sporting director Stuart Webber and the fans for their support during his time at the club.

"Hey Canaries,

"It’s time to be thankful and say goodbye.

"A big thanks to all supporters, you were amazing and from day one you stayed behind me & the team. It was a pleasure to play and give everything for you and the team. I really loved and enjoyed playing at Carrow Road! I wish you all the best, stay healthy and go on like this

"Big thanks to Delia & Stuart to get me into the canaries family for three and a half years. Thanks to all my teammates who I met, wish you all the best, success and health.

"Unlucky and sad it ends like this, but I will always remember the good times I had with Norwich! Let’s go on, do what I love and be happy again. A big thanks to my family, friends & everyone who stayed behind me in this difficult last year. Love U. Next chapter will come.



See you soon and really all the best for you @norwichcityfc"