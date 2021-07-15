Norwich City transfer rumours: Slovan Bratislava defender not a target

Video

Published: 12:37 PM July 15, 2021 Updated: 1:45 PM July 15, 2021

Norwich City's pursuit of a centre back has seen them linked with Slovan Bratislava defender Myenty Abena, but the Surinamese international is not a target for the Canaries this summer.

The 26-year-old was said to be interesting the Canaries alongside Rangers after a title-winning season with the Slovakian top-flight club. Dutch outlet Voetbal had linked Abena to a move to the Premier League newboys, but we understand he is not a name being considered by City.

Abena, a ball-playing central defender, has impressed in Slovakia after beginning his career in the Netherlands with Jong FC Utrecht. He went onto play close to 40 games for De Graafschap before signing for Spartak Trnava in 2019.

His performances for the then-domestic champions were recognised by rivals Bratislava who moved swiftly to bring the powerful defender to the Tehelne Pole stadium.

In his first season with the club, Abena made a positive impact in the Europa League. Despite being in a group that contained Wolves, Braga and Besiktas.

Abena was credited as an important part of that achievement which included a memorable 4-2 victory over the Turkish giants at home. Slovan Bratislava ended the group in third position despite predictions they would struggle to amass a single point.

He has made two appearances for his country but elected to play in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League for his club rather than partake in the Gold Cup for his country this summer.

Whilst City's search for a central defender continues, Abena isn't a name that is on their radar.

As first reported by this website, the Canaries have cooled their interest in Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer after seeing a bid in the region of £10m rejected in May. Norwich aren't prepared to offer more than that for the Norwegian international and have turned their attentions elsewhere.

Andrew Omobamidele has returned to Colney in top condition and is believed to have impressed Daniel Farke and City's coaching team with his performances in early pre-season.

That may reduce the urgency that City search for another option and are understood to be considering loan options in that position. It remains an area of importance for them this window, but resource-limited, they may be prepared to wait and see how the situation evolves in the coming weeks.

Norwich City have cooled their interest in Celtic Kris Ajer after seeing a bid rejected in May. - Credit: PA

They have already added Milot Rashica, Angus Gunn, Billy Gilmour and Pierre Lees-Melou to their ranks this summer. Work is ongoing to sign Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing who remains a major target this summer.

City kick off their pre-season campaign on Friday as they travel to Norfolk neighbours King's Lynn Town.