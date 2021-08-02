City release 2021/22 squad numbers

Updated

Published: 4:10 PM August 2, 2021 Updated: 4:40 PM August 2, 2021

Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour will wear the number eight shirt for Norwich City this season - Credit: Ian Burt/Archant

Norwich City loanee Billy Gilmour has taken the departed Mario Vrancic's number eight shirt for the new 2021/22 season.

The Canaries released their squad numbers on Monday afternoon, with Chelsea youngster Gilmour taking the number eight and big-money summer signing Milot Rashica claiming Emi Buendia's old number 17.

🔢 Our squad numbers for 2021-22 - confirmed! ✅ pic.twitter.com/WNtKRDPr2m — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 2, 2021

Ben Gibson takes over the number four shirt that was Ben Godfrey's. French midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou will wear the number 20 shirt.

The likes of Timm Klose and Tom Trybull have not been allocated a shirt number, with the duo not part of Daniel Farke's Premier League plans.

The Canaries step up their pre-season preparations against Gillingham at Carrow Road on Tuesday. The Premier League season begins at home to Liverpool on August 14.