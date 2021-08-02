Updated
City release 2021/22 squad numbers
- Credit: Ian Burt/Archant
Norwich City loanee Billy Gilmour has taken the departed Mario Vrancic's number eight shirt for the new 2021/22 season.
The Canaries released their squad numbers on Monday afternoon, with Chelsea youngster Gilmour taking the number eight and big-money summer signing Milot Rashica claiming Emi Buendia's old number 17.
Ben Gibson takes over the number four shirt that was Ben Godfrey's. French midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou will wear the number 20 shirt.
The likes of Timm Klose and Tom Trybull have not been allocated a shirt number, with the duo not part of Daniel Farke's Premier League plans.
The Canaries step up their pre-season preparations against Gillingham at Carrow Road on Tuesday. The Premier League season begins at home to Liverpool on August 14.