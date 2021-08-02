Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City release 2021/22 squad numbers

Published: 4:10 PM August 2, 2021    Updated: 4:40 PM August 2, 2021
Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour will wear the number eight shirt for Norwich City this season

Norwich City loanee Billy Gilmour has taken the departed Mario Vrancic's number eight shirt for the new 2021/22 season.

The Canaries released their squad numbers on Monday afternoon, with Chelsea youngster Gilmour taking the number eight and big-money summer signing Milot Rashica claiming Emi Buendia's old number 17.

Ben Gibson takes over the number four shirt that was Ben Godfrey's. French midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou will wear the number 20 shirt.

The likes of Timm Klose and Tom Trybull have not been allocated a shirt number, with the duo not part of Daniel Farke's Premier League plans.

The Canaries step up their pre-season preparations against Gillingham at Carrow Road on Tuesday. The Premier League season begins at home to Liverpool on August 14. 

