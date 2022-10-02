Villa youngster Ramsey loving life on loan at City

Interview

Aaron Ramsey is learning plenty during the early stages of his Norwich City loan posting.

The teenager is finding his rhythm and beginning to produce some sparkling performances for the Canaries, impressing again as Dean Smith's men recorded a hard-fought 1-0 against Blackpool on Saturday.

Ramsey was a surprise summer addition when he joined on a season-long loan deal from Aston Villa, but has settled in seamlessly in Norfolk.

After a chastening first loan at Cheltenham, Ramsey feels like he is extracting plenty from his spell at Norwich.

"It’s massive for me," the 19-year-old said. "The first few weeks were very good and were about settling in. Now I’m hoping to kick on a bit. The club is amazing and so are the fans.

"Everyone knows what the goal is at Norwich City – it’s about getting into the Premier League and staying there. Hopefully, I can help with that.

"Sitting on the bench (after coming off) when it was corner after corner, I was thinking ‘we need these three points’.

"Being in an academy, you don’t get that because it’s all about performances. I had it last season for a bit with trying to stay up but we’re trying to win the league so getting those points are massive.

"it’s my first time experiencing that and I’m loving it."

Ramsey was part of the City side that moved eight games unbeaten in the Championship with the win at Bloomfield Road.

Teemu Pukki punished Dom Thompson's error in the first half to give Norwich the lead, with Ramsey at the heart of a flurry of chances before the interval.

Teemu Pukki's goal saw Norwich City extend their unbeaten Championship run to eight matches at Blackpool. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It was a win that required plenty of resilience and character. Ramsey viewed it as another welcome learning experience.

"Before this game, some of the experienced lads like Tim (Krul) and Grant (Hanley) came up to me and told me that this place would make you realise how tough the Championship is. I’ve just experienced it, and that’s why I have come out on loan. I’ve only had about five starts, but the club has been great for me so far.

"It’s a massive win for us," he said. "Especially after the draw against West Brom. This is a tough place to come as you can tell.

"The three points mean a lot when the game is scrappy. We could have won by more but three points is all that will matter come the end of the season."