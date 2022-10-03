Smith reunion is accelerating Ramsey's City progress

Interview

Aaron Ramsey has made an impressive start since arriving at Norwich City from Aston Villa. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A reunion with Dean Smith and his coaching staff has helped Aaron Ramsey hit the ground running at Norwich City.

The 19-year-old was handed his senior debut by the Canaries' boss during their period at Aston Villa, and Smith was quick to pounce when alerted of his loan availability in the summer.

Ramsey impressed again as Norwich moved a point behind league leaders Sheffield United with a 1-0 win over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

When arriving at City earlier in the summer, Ramsey again linked up with Smith, his assistant Dean Shakespeare and coach Liam Bramley, who won the FA Youth Cup at Vila with the midfielder in his side.

He saw the opportunity to work with Smith again as an opportunity that he couldn't turn down.

"He is such a big influence, and also for my brother (Jacob). He’s a good guy. So are Shakey and Liam (Bramley).

"I know them all but it’s not just that," he said. "The whole coaching staff and players in the dressing room have been great.

"As a new player, it’s one of the first things that you think about ‘what is the changing room like?’. I’ve come in and they are like a big, welcoming group so it’s been amazing.

"As a young player, you want the belief and trust from the gaffer. With him, I feel like I have that and it plays a role in my performance."

After Smith departed Villa last November, Ramsey feared he wouldn't see the City boss again, let alone be handed an opportunity to work alongside him for a second time.

He believes their qualities will benefit not only his individual development but will also be a major strength of the team as they push for a Premier League return.

Aaron Ramsey impressed during Norwich City's win over Blackpool. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"I remember I rang Liam and said ‘I can’t believe we are going to work together again’," Ramsey said.

"I never thought I would see them again let alone work for them. Getting the phone call was amazing and then stepping into the building it felt like home straight away because I knew the staff and some of the players as well. I’ve been here nine games and I feel like a massive part of it. It’s good.

"They are top coaches, top people and they haven’t changed. They are so humble and want us to work hard to get points."