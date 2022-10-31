'I thought I was going to miss' - Candid Ramsey on first City goals

Interview

Aaron Ramsey netted his first goals for Norwich City in their 3-1 win over Stoke on Saturday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

In the split second between the ball popping up for Aaron Ramsey and the midfielder scoring his first Norwich City goal - plenty went racing through his mind.

Most noticably a flashback of a major miss in the Canaries' defeat to Hull back in August where he somehow managed to miss the target from close range.

This time, he managed to find the net to put Norwich ahead, scoring his first goal for the club in the process.

Post-match, smiling from ear to ear, the Aston Villa loanee was visibly delighted to open his account for the Canaries.

"I thought I was going to miss," Ramsey admitted candidly. "If you remember Hull, I got flashbacks into my head.

"I saw Teemu with the ball and I knew, as a striker, he was going to try and shoot. I just thought I would try to get a rebound. As soon as it fell to me I thought ‘please score’ and then when I did I was buzzing.

"It happens so quickly but there is so much that goes through your mind. The best strikers are able to clear their mind and put it in the back of the net. That is what I managed to do today.

"It’s a split second but so much stuff goes through your mind but you have to bury it. I managed to do that today."

Ramsey was one of six changes that Dean Smith made to his side in an attempt to provoke a response following a run of one win in the last eight matches.

The teenager is part of an attacking midfield stable that has been rotated regularly in search of a successful formula since the start of October.

But that pressure on performing is something that he relishes.

Aaron Ramsey helped ease the pressure on Norwich City boss Dean Smith with two goals. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"The competition for places is high," he said. "You saw that with the substitutes coming on in the last 20 minutes and making a real impact.

"As a player, we all want that. You want to be in the team for every game but when you’ve got the pressure of knowing that if you don’t perform then you won’t be in the team next week, it makes you better.

"It’s a good thing and also for the club, because there is always someone ready to take their opportunity.