Stoke win light at the end of the tunnel for City after tough run

Interview

Aaron Ramsey is hoping that Norwich City's 3-1 victory over Stoke helps them turn a corner after a run of poor results.

The Aston Villa loanee netted a brace in a crucial win for City boss Dean Smith - with pressure over his position rising after four defeats in five prior to this fixture.

Despite a performance that Smith described as 'stodgy', Ramsey's contributions helped Norwich earn a much-needed victory.

Discussing how the squad have tackled recent weeks, Ramsey felt level-headedness has been an important attribute in riding out a tough run.

"It has been a rollercoaster, I think that’s football," he said. "When we spoke last time at Blackpool, how many games had we won on the trot? Now we’re speaking and we haven’t won that many recently.

"You have to stick together as a team and a squad. Now we need to build on that.

"We don’t go too high on the highs or too low on the lows. We just need to keep working hard and then hopefully we will come through the right side of it. Hopefully, this is the start of it.

"Football comes with lots of criticism. You have to keep working in the hope that it will eventually come right. Today was that day, now we need to keep moving forward."

The challenge for Norwich is now to achieve a consistency in their level of performance.

A final 20-minutes helped them secure a precious win in the context of their season - and Ramsey believes replicating that in the games ahead will help the Canaries find top gear.

A win has moved Norwich City back into the play-off places. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"It’s a massive win. We’ve been through a tough patch so to get three points has boosted the changing room. We’ve got games coming thick and fast, now we have to rest and recover in time for the next one.

"We didn’t really get into the game in the first 20 minutes after that we improved," he said. "Once you get one then two, everyone gets confidence and in the last period we were playing with freedom and it was good. We should be doing that from the start, really.

"We need to do that a bit more. We have the quality to do that but we need to find a way to link together and perform like we did in the final 20 minutes."