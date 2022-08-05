City interested in loan for Villa attacker

News

Norwich City are interested in signing Aston Villa youngster Aaron Ramsey on a loan deal, we understand.

The 19-year-old is the younger brother of Villa breakthrough star Jacob, who scored a fine individual goal against the Canaries in the Premier League last season.

Smith managed Ramsey at Aston Villa, promoting him to his first-team squad last summer before handing him three Premier League appearances off the bench.

Ramsey spent the second half of last season on loan at League One side Cheltenham Town, where he made 15 appearances (nine starts) under Robins manager Michael Duff who, following the conclusion of last season, said: “I’d take him back in a heartbeat because I see him every day in training. He can do things other people can’t.”

BirminghamLive are reporting that Ramsey is set to earn himself a contract extension with the hope of a year of development out on loan at Norwich, should a deal be struck.

City boss Smith confirmed at Friday's press conference that they were on the hunt for extra creativity before the transfer window shuts.

"We are still hoping for some more additions. We're still working on some as well," Smith said.

"It's a long window and we still have another three and a half weeks until the end of August. There might be some ins and outs, we will have to wait to see.

"I think maybe some more creativity in the squad would be good. Somebody who can unlock the door.

"We have the players here who can do that already, we didn't show it last week and the players know that and will be better against Wigan. If we can add to our ranks with the level of quality that we need then we will be happy."



