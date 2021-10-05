New City deal for prolific striker

Updated

Published: 5:00 PM October 5, 2021 Updated: 6:11 PM October 5, 2021

Norwich City striker Abu Kamara has signed a longer term contract at Carrow Road.

The 18-year-old, who only secured his first professional deal back in January, has notched six in seven appearances at Premier League Two level this season after being been fast-tracked into the club’s development set-up.

That first professional deal at the start of this year came a month or so after he struck a hat-trick in a 4-2 FA Youth Cup win against Wolves.

The converted left-back was already under contract until 2023 but City have moved to secure the highly-rated youngster on an extended deal.

“Words can’t even describe how I feel at the moment,” he said, speaking to the club’s official site. “It has been such a short space of time since I got offered my first pro contract and for me the second contract is just very rewarding for me and my family.

“It’s good working with people like Steve Weaver, Greg Crane, Alan Neilson and Joe Shulberg. Every day I come in and they keep telling me to ‘work with intensity’ and that is what I have been doing.

“To progress through the ranks at Norwich City means a lot to me because they took me on board when no other team would and they have just treated me like family. I really appreciate that from them.”

Kamara joined the club at Under-11s and has progress through every youth level for the Canaries. The teenager got the new campaign off to a bang with another hat-trick in a 3-0 PL2 away win for Alan Neilsen’s development squad at Southampton in August.

The frontman is using the likes of fellow academy graduate Adam Idah for motivation to make the first team grade at Carrow Road.

“That is my dream. To be a professional footballer,” he said, when he penned his original deal. “I have to make that step now to go to the first team.

"As a young player to see others making that step is really encouraging. It shows me if I am doing well I have that opportunity one day to go with the first team.

"You want to see young players pushing through. The club have shown a lot of faith in me. That just gives me more confidence to do well.

"I joined at the end of under-11s and I have enjoyed every minute of it, from the school programme to where I am now. It has been amazing.”