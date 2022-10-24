Young City star signs first professional deal

News

Young Norwich City striker Alex Roberts has signed his first professional contract with the club. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

17-year-old Norwich City academy player Alex Roberts has signed his first professional contract with the club - and is looking to replicate Adam Idah's rise to the first-team.

The Welsh youth international, who joined City from Peterborough United, only signed a scholarship with the Canaries in July but has impressed enough to earn himself a professional deal.

Roberts made eight appearances for City's under-18s in the league last season and is highly rated by those inside Colney.

After putting pen to paper on his first professional contract, Roberts is targeting further progression through City's ranks, with Idah acting as an inspiration to the teenager.

"I'm a striker, I like to be a goalscorer," the youngster told City's official channels. "I try to get in behind, but I can also drop in and link with teammates. But the main part of my game is goals.

"In the first-team squad, I look up to Adam Idah a lot. He's a striker like me, and I can see a lot of similarities in our game. He's definitely someone I look up to."

Roberts has regularly featured for Wales' youth squads, including coming on as a substitute and scoring Wales' second goal in a 4-2 defeat to Cyprus in 2019.

Alongside progress with his club team, Roberts is hoping positive performances for City's sides will earn him more opportunities for his country.

"I've played internationally for Wales," he said, "and it's always an honour to play for my country. It's really good to get those opportunities, and I've been doing really well every time I play for them."

The mission for Roberts now will be about consistently appearing for the club's youth sides at both under 18 and 21 level with the aim of eventually pushing into the first-team squad.

This milestone is important for any young footballer, but it marks the start of Roberts' journey at the club.

"I'm over the moon to sign my first professional deal," he said. "It's every kid's dream to sign a professional contract, so I'm really happy to be at Norwich City."