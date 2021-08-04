Norwich City transfer rumours: 'Major bid' submitted for Armstrong

Video

Published: 9:20 PM August 4, 2021 Updated: 9:38 PM August 4, 2021

Norwich City have reportedly made their move to sign Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong by submitting a 'major bid' for the forward.

The Canaries have an interest in signing the striker as they bid for extra firepower in their Premier League survival mission and the Sun's Alan Nixon is reporting that City have made an offer for the 24-year-old.

City's proposal is reportedly north of the bids made by Premier League rivals Watford and Southampton but has been knocked back by the Championship club as they hold out for more money for the ex-Newcastle United man.

Whilst a specific fee isn't stated in the report, the bid is said to include add-ons that take the overall package closer to the Venky's valuation of their top goalscorer. Armstrong has just one year remaining on his deal at Ewood Park and looks set to depart the club this summer.

Adam Idah has also been included in the deal according to the report, but it isn't specified whether this is on a permanent or loan basis.

Nixon is suggesting City's offer is close to the amount needed to tempt the Championship club into a sale.

Norwich. Major offer for Adam Armstrong. Good money plus extras. Also willing to let young Idah go in deal. However want a large fee for him. Offer higher than Southampton or Watford for the striker. And close to Venkys valuation. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 4, 2021

Southampton have also been heavily linked with a move for the striker and have sold Danny Ings to Aston Villa in a deal reportedly worth £30m. The Saints will be looking to replace the England international as they step up their Premier League preparations.

Watford have also been credited with an interest in Armstrong, but reports suggest City's newly promoted colleagues have backed away from any deal after securing the signatures of Emmanuel Dennis, Josh King and Ashley Fletcher.

Prices of between £10m and £20m have been touted for Armstrong. That figure is believed to be inflated by Newcastle possessing a 40% sell-on clause based on profit, meaning Rovers are commanding a higher fee than expected.

City's search for a striker is live, with Jordan Hugill unlikely to remain at Carrow Road beyond the end of the window. The Canaries have received one approach from a Championship club which was subsequently turned down after it failed to meet their valuation of the experienced forward.

Christos Tzolis remains a target with City edging closer to completing a deal for the Greek international. The 19-year-old was a second-half substitute for PAOK as they lost 2-1 to Irish side Bohemians in the European Conference League qualifier.

Another report is suggesting Newcastle United are keen on signing Oliver Skipp on loan.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the ex-City loanee faces a wait over his future as Nuno continues to monitor his progress during pre-season. Skipp has featured heavily in their plans to date, but Tottenham could still send him out on loan. Norwich would among a long list of suitors both at home and abroad.