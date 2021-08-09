One time City target Armstrong set for Saints move

Video

Published: 1:07 PM August 9, 2021

Adam Armstrong, who was of interest to Norwich City earlier this summer, looks set for a move to Southampton. - Credit: PA

Adam Armstrong looks set to join Southampton after several reports suggest the south coast side have seen a bid worth £15million accepted for the striker.

Reports of a fresh bid from Norwich City for the Blackburn ace emerged in the last week, although those were wide of the mark.

The Canaries did hold an interest in the 24-year-old and were pushing hard to sign the striker earlier this summer, but that is thought to have fallen away after a difference in valuation between the clubs.

City moved on and pursued other targets, with Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent poised to complete his switch to Norwich in the next 48 hours.

The American international has travelled to England on Monday to complete his medical and fulfil media obligations ahead of being unveiled as the latest member of the Canaries' top-flight squad.

Various outlets are reporting that Saints have seen a £15m bid accepted by Blackburn, with personal terms and a medical not thought to be a problem. Armstrong was omitted from their matchday squad to face Swansea on Saturday, with Tony Mowbray cutting a frustrated figure after the full time whistle.

“I think the club are right to have a valuation and it needs meeting," said Mowbray. "These clubs that have bids in for him, for me, the Premier League you see some of the money, we’re arguing over a few quid here and there, pay the asking price, get the job done and let’s get on with it," Rovers boss told Lancashire Live.

Armstrong has one-year remaining on his deal at Ewood Park with his heart set on a move to the Premier League.

He netted 28 goals in 40 matches in the Championship last season, the second-highest behind Brentford forward Ivan Toney.

Southampton have stepped up their interest in the striker since selling Danny Ings to Aston Villa in a deal worth a reported £30m last week.