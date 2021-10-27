Idah and Omobamidele on Black History Month

Video

Published: 10:00 AM October 27, 2021

Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele have been reflecting on their upbringing in the Republic of Ireland. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Two Norwich City players - Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah - have penned his thoughts on Black History Month, the importance of equality and the need to tackle racism within our society.

Andrew Omobamidele

“I was lucky enough to play in a really diverse team during my schoolboy years,” Omobamidele explained. “We had players from all kinds of ethnicities so I never really had a problem in football terms. I think I was lucky because maybe some other teams down in the farms of Cork might not have been like that.”

“Obviously, it’s an unbelievably proud moment to wear your country’s jersey, but on the flip side of it you’re kind of inspiring younger players, maybe that are of a different ethnicity,” he said. “They’re looking at Adam and saying ‘if he can do it, I can do it’.”

“One of my black role models was Rio Ferdinand. Even now, what he’s done after retirement with the TV shows and everything off the pitch, I think he’s the perfect role model for any aspiring footballer, or even one that’s coming to retirement.

“Personally, I don’t think all of black history should be celebrated in one month of the year. It should be taught more in schools and put into the education systems, but we’re moving in the right direction.

“We just need to put one foot in front of the other and keep moving forward. It’s a great time to show how deep black history runs in years before. We might not know it now, but we’re role models to the kids back in Ireland

“Another one is Shane Long. I know he’s a striker and I’m a centre-back but I just think of some of the big moments in Irish football history, even if they’re not too long ago, he’s one of the names that pops into my head. What he’s done for the country, I think it was the game against Germany when we won 1-0 and he scored off of Darren Randolph’s goal-kick, memories of that stick with me.

“The way the country was and the joy it brought people is why I hold him as one of my role models."

Adam Idah

“Like Andrew said, they will look up to us and think they can do it as well and that’s a great feeling.

“I’m a big believer in educating,” Idah added. “When I was back in school, we never got taught about racism or anything like that. Having Black History Month educates a lot of people. The media are getting it out there quite a lot and hopefully people can learn about black history.

“Being born in Ireland, for me putting on the Ireland shirt and playing football games, you just think ‘wow, I’m playing for my country’. There are so many people that want to play for this country and I’m representing them. Being half-Nigerian as well, I am proud to be Irish and black.

“I had a really good childhood and upbringing,” Idah added. “The people I had around me - all my friends and family - were all great and supportive.

“Playing football back home was the best part of my childhood for me, being with all my friends and training every day. It was great and I loved growing up there, I didn’t have any problems when I was playing football.

“You get people from lots of different backgrounds and cultures that you meet every day, especially in that age group. There are loads of kids that come out training so you’re meeting different people every day and that helps a lot. As you grow older, you’re still friends with some of them.

“It’s great to be a part of. We’re celebrating Black History Month this month and to see black Irish players, not just in football, but in all different sports coming through is great. We’re still educating people on things like this, so it’s a really good feeling and hopefully we can carry on going.”

